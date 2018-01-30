What’s On at the Ryerson Image Centre: Winter 2018

This winter, the Ryerson Image Centre (RIC) will exhibit a series confronting the power dynamics between photographers and their subjects and audience. Collaboration: A Potential History of Photography suggests that the medium of photography is better defined by collaboration and interaction than the singular. Created by Ariella Azoulay, Wendy Ewald, Susan Meiselas, Leigh Raiford and Laura Wexler, it invites viewers to explore and participate in the reshaping of photographic meaning, exploring the types of collaboration the medium of photography allows for.

Jim Goldberg, in his series, Rich and Poor (1977 to 1985), explores this relationship by contrasting his portraits with his subjects’ revelations, which are drawn directly on the photographs. In Rich and Poor, Goldberg examines the rising socio-economic divide within the United States.

The RIC’s winter 2018 season also includes the exhibition, “Soon we were en route again…”: The Margaret Corry Albums (1947-1963) presented by second-year students from Ryerson’s film and photography preservation and collections management program. While on view in the RIC student gallery, A Su Propio Ritmo (At its Own Rhythm), the first in a series of installations by artist Jorge Ayala, explores the documentary heritage of Latin America and addresses the relationship between a work and its audience. Further, Ayala explores the relationship between a body of work meant for a specific national identity being available for global consumption.

“How the audience understands the image is so very important in creating the meaning around photographs,” says Paul Roth, director of the RIC. “Our mission as a photographic institution is to help audiences understand how it is that photography functions. In a way, we are all photographers because we all take pictures all the time and, in a way, we are also all subjects.”

The exhibitions remain on view until April 8 at the RIC, located on 33 Gould St.