20 ways to ring in 2020 in Toronto

Celebrating the end of one decade and the beginning of another

The year 2020 is quickly approaching and it’s important that we ring it in right — we are entering a new decade after all. This is definitely cause for celebration and with Dec. 31 right around the corner, it’s time to start making plans for the big night. Here is a list of 20 different ways you can ring in 2020 in Toronto.

1.Nathan Phillips Square

(The City of Toronto via Flickr)

Nathan Phillips Square is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The night will consist of various musical performances starting at 10 p.m. and finishing at 1 a.m. The best part about this event is that it’s completely free. What better place to celebrate the new year in Toronto than in the city’s core?

2. Toronto Decade Club Crawl

(Wladyslaw via Wikimedia Commons)

We are entering a new decade. Why go to one party when you can go to three? The Decade Club Crawl allows guest to attend parties at Cube nightclub, Fiction nightclub and Underground nightclub. Don’t worry, you won’t even notice switching from one venue to the next; luxury limo party buses will be available to get you from one party to the other.

3. 2020 at the ROM

(Peter Morgan via Wikimedia Commons)

Ring in the New Year at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM). Enjoy a variety of appetizers and drinks, with live bands and DJs. Guests will also have access to the Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches exhibit throughout the night.

4. Ripley’s Aquarium

(Jeff Hitchcock via Wikimedia Commons)

Swim (not really) into the New Year at Ripley’s Aquarium. Guests are invited to eat from the variety of food stations and drink from the fully loaded cash bar. The event starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m., leaving lots of time to party and enjoy the numerous galleries after your midnight fish kiss.

5. CN Tower

(Wladyslaw via Wikimedia Commons)

Start off 2020 on a high note in Toronto’s most iconic building. The CN tower is doing it big, hosting three different events to bring in the new year. Give your little ones a countdown without having them stay up until midnight. The CN Tower is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, specially designed for children, with the countdown taking place at sunset. For adults, the CN Tower is also hosting a four-course, Canadian-inspired meal in the 360 The Restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Don’t worry, there’s a party for you big kids too. A New Year’s Eve party will also be hosted where guests will be offered delicious local cuisine and a cash bar. They will also ring in the new year in true Canadian style, with poutine at midnight.

6. New Year’s Eve at the Fairmont Hotel

(Wladyslaw via Wikimedia Commons)

The Fairmont Royal Hotel is inviting you to celebrate 2020 like royalty at their Majestic New Year’s Eve Ball. Pull out your ball gowns and get ready to dance the night away with access to not one, not two, but three different ballrooms with three different sounds. Doors open at 9 p.m.

7. Gatsby House party at the Hilton

(Tibor Kovacs via flickr)

The Roaring ‘20s are almost here… again. The Hilton is inviting you to the Gatsby House party. Indulge in a two-hour appetizer buffet from 10 p.m. to midnight and enjoy a variety of great music.

8. New Year’s Eve at the Crowne Plaza

(Rmlfvr via Wikimedia Commons)

Pull out your best dresses and suits because the Crowne Plaza is inviting you to its Black Tie Resolution Affair. Tickets include a show, dinner and dancing.

9. New Year’s Eve cruise

(tsaiproject via flickr)

Take in the gorgeous Toronto skyline as you sail into 2020 on a Mariposa cruise along the Toronto harbour, islands and waterways. Tickets include dinner, tea and coffee, sparkling wine at midnight, a DJ and cash bar.

10. The Drake Hotel

(The Come Up Show via flickr)

Spend your New Year’s Eve in the SIX at the Drake Hotel. Guests will have access to food, drinks and music for their 2020 celebrations.

11. Beach blast

(Photo courtesy of Beach Blast)

Tired of the cold Canadian weather? Bring in the new year at Beach Blast. This event is kid friendly, making it a great way to ring in 2020 with the entire family. Food and drinks will be included and guests will have access to volleyball and live music performances.

12. Single in the City

(Photo courtesy of Kelly Slanding)

Don’t have someone to share your midnight kiss with? Maybe they’ll be waiting for you at the Single in the City New Year’s Eve party. Enjoy a glass of champagne at midnight, appetizers, party favours, a DJ and a cash bar. The event will take place at Kelly’s Landing, located on Front Street right next to Union Station, which is very convenient if you visit the cash bar.

13. Falcon Skybar

(Photo courtesy of Falcon Skybar)

Did somebody say, “open bar?” Take in Toronto’s skyline from the Falcon Skybar, located on top of Hotel X Toronto, where there will be an open bar and the DJ will be playing Hip-hop, House, Top 40 and Classics all night long. Your ticket will also give you access to exclusive room rates at the Hotel X Toronto.

14. Go to the movies

(Famartin via flickr)

If you’re looking for something a little bit more low-key, maybe think about catching a movie. You can never really go wrong with movie theatre popcorn, candy and the big screen.

15. Midnight 5K run

(Pixabay)

It’s that time of year again when we all start making resolutions for the year ahead. If one of your resolutions is to work out more, then why not start right away? Kick-start your new healthy habit by running into 2020 with a five-kilometre run in Liberty Village, followed by a party with all your fellow runners once you cross the finish line.

16. Wine and paint

(Mcgrailsean via Wikimedia Commons)

Are you one of those people who never actually makes it to midnight? LucSculpture School and Studio is offering a wine and paint class on Dec. 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Spend your evening exploring your creative side and go home with a piece of art to commemorate the start of a new decade.

17. Silent rooftop party

(Edinia via Wikimedia Commons)

Hemingways is hosting a New Year’s Eve rooftop silent disco. Guests will be provided with a set of headphones when entering, giving them the ability to choose from the three different DJ’s while they dance into 2020. Hemingways also offers a large selection of food and drinks.

18. Stay home and watch the ball drop in Times Square

(Luke Wisley via flickr)

If you’re someone who prefers not to do the big party thing, there is absolutely nothing wrong with just staying in the comfort of your own home. Throw on your cozy pyjamas and pour yourself a glass of champagne as you watch the ball famously drop in New York City’s Times Square.

19. Go out for dinner with the family and friends

(Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group via Wikimedia Commons)

20. Have a house party

(pxfuel)

Bring the party to you. Invite some friends and celebrate with all the people you care about. Go as simple or as fancy as you’d like, but all it really takes is some drinks, some snacks, great music and a clock for you to have a memorable entrance into 2020.