4 places that don’t charge you extra for guacamole

by Aidan Ly
No one wants to be charged extra for some seasoned mashed avocados. If you want in on National Guacamole Day, here are the places to check out in Toronto. 

Fat Bastard Burrito 

Burritos, quesadillas, tacos — at Fat Bastard Burrito there are dozens of customized vehicles you can use to shovel endless guac into your mouth. After all, their motto is “eat big or go home.”

Subway*

Did you know you can get guacamole at Subway? Why not dress up your standard sub with some green avocado goodness? If you prefer your guac on the extremely smooth side, you’ll love this added topping. But, it’s only free at select Subway locations. 

Big Fat Burrito 

Big Fat Burrito, located at 285 Augusta Ave. in Kensington Market,is burrito heaven with all your favorite toppings. If you’re worried about getting your guacamole fix, you can call in to pre-order.

(Big Fat Burrito)

Chipotle 

It’s well-known that guac is extra at Chipotle. There are even Facebook groups and t-shirts all about the infamous extra fee. However, a Chipotle secret is that there is a way for you to get around the guac charge: go veggie!  Ordering a strictly vegetarian dish comes with free condiments, guacamole included.

