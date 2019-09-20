5 pizza places near Ryerson to check out for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Courtesy of fabioamaral via Pixabay

TGIF! There’s no better way to end the week than with a slice of greasy, cheesy goodness. In honour of National Pepperoni Pizza Day, here are five pizza joints around Ryerson University you should check out for a delicious pie:

1. Blaze Pizza

Address: 10 Dundas St. E. #124

Everyone has a personal preference when it comes to pizza, and Blaze Pizza offers a quick 12-inch pie with personalized toppings and choice of crusts, cooked to order in a flash-fire oven right before your eyes.

Courtesy of Blaze Pizza via Instagram

2. North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Address: 469 Church St.

Of course this pizza spot offers classic slices of pepperoni, but there are so many other options to choose from the menu at North of Brooklyn. From a New York-style cheese to a kale and double-smoked bacon pizza, there’s sure to be something here that will satisfy everyone.

Courtesy of North of Brooklyn Pizzeria via Instagram

3. George’s Pizza and Panzerotto

Address: 252 Dundas St. E.

If you’re ever around campus late at night or live downtown, George’s Pizza and Panzerotto is a student favourite place to check out, and it’s open as late as 1 a.m. on Saturdays. As their name suggests, aside from the pizza, George’s is also known for its panzerottis.

4. Pizza Shab

Address: 113 Bond St.

This pizzeria may be on the smaller side, but it offers so many interesting variations of pizza that you’ll forget all about the tight squeeze inside. For National Pepperoni Pizza Day, try the souped-up beef pepperoni pizza, which also comes with Persian-style beef sausage.

Courtesy of Pizza Shab via Instagram

5. Salt and Tobacco

Address: 521 Parliament St.

Attention fans of rustic-style pizza, plus beer and wine: RUN, don’t walk, to Salt and Tobacco. This Cabbagetown eatery offers a variety of alcoholic beverages as well as unique pizza toppings like vegan cheese, not to mention side salads for students in search of a healthier option.

Courtesy of Salt and Tobacco via Instagram

If you do end up visiting one of these places, or just popping in at your neighbourhood pizza spot, tweet us a picture @theryersonian so we can see too. Happy eating.