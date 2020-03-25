A user’s guide to closures and cancellations in Toronto during COVID-19

Both the Ontario government and City of Toronto declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Amid the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it can be a challenge to navigate around the virus and continue your day-to-day life. Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses and services to close on March 24 in efforts to contain any further spread of COVID-19. Here is what’s closed, open or operating on special hours.
What’s closed?
- Theatres, concert venues, restaurants, bars and clubs have been asked by Toronto health officials to close or change to delivery and takeout services effective March 17.
Here are some cheap local eateries near Ryerson offering FREE food delivery *contactless delivery available upon request*
- Chipotle (DoorDash)
- Jerk King (Uber Eats)
- The SOS Pasta (Uber Eats)
- Tacos El Asador (Uber Eats)
- Goldstone Noodle House (Uber Eats)
- Ka Chi (Foodora)
- Kawa Sushi (Foodora)
- The Halal Guys (Foodora)
- Heavenly Perogy (Foodora)
- Big Poppa’s Vegan (Foodora)
- Little India Restaurant is offering free meals (one vegetable + nan/rice) for those in need or who have lost their jobs
- Metrolinx has reduced GO train and bus services with revised schedules, effective March 18.
- Ryerson University has moved all classes online and is operating on an “essential services model” until further notice.
- The University of Toronto has moved all classes online
- All George Brown College campuses have closed and are delivering classes online
- All Humber College campuses have closed and are delivering classes remotely from March 23 to April 17.
- Toronto Eaton Centre has reduced operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as of March 17, along with nine other Cadillac Fairview owned shopping malls in Ontario.
- All Toronto Public Library branches have closed effective March 13.
- GoodLife Fitness clubs across Canada have temporarily closed, effective March 16.
- All LA Fitness club locations have closed until at least March 31.
- The CN Tower has suspended operations effective March 14 until April 14.
- The YMCA of Greater Toronto has temporarily closed all health and fitness centres, set to re-open on April 6.
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada has temporarily closed effective March 16.
- The Royal Ontario Museum has closed effective March 13 until at least April 5.
- The Art Gallery of Ontario has closed effective March 13 until April 5.
- The Hockey Hall of Fame has closed effective March 14 and will re-open on April 6.
- The TIFF Bell Lightbox will be closed until April 14.
What’s cancelled?
- The Hot Docs Film Festival scheduled for April 30-May 10 has been postponed.
- The Toronto Comic Arts Festival scheduled for May 8-10 has been cancelled.
- All Mirvish theatres have suspended performances until April 12.
- The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has cancelled all remaining performances in March and will be assessing April concerts as the situation evolves.
- The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts has cancelled all concerts until April 2.
- The Toronto Marathon scheduled for May 3 has been cancelled.
What’s open?
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations
- Hardware stores, safety supply stores and office supply stores
- Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers
- TTC services will operate as usual with some modified routes (the TTC asks riders to enter and exit through rear doors only)
- Hotels, motels and shared rental units
- Newspaper publishers, radio and television broadcasting and telecommunications providers
- Childcare services for essential workers
- Businesses providing for the health and welfare of animals
- Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services, including post office boxes
- The St. Lawrence Market is open (the Sunday Antique Market is temporarily closed)
- All cannabis stores and cannabis producers
- LCBO stores across the province are open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Beer Store has reduced store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sunday hours remaining unchanged.
- Toronto Pearson International Airport
- Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport