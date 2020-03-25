BusinessCommunity NewsCOVID-19Local NewsTopTop stories

A user’s guide to closures and cancellations in Toronto during COVID-19

by Sara Borna
written by Sara Borna

Both the Ontario government and City of Toronto declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Government of Ontario released a list of 74 essential workplaces that will remain open in response to COVID-19. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Amid the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it can be a challenge to navigate around the virus and continue your day-to-day life. Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses and services to close on March 24 in efforts to contain any further spread of COVID-19. Here is what’s closed, open or operating on special hours. 

What’s closed?

  • Theatres, concert venues, restaurants, bars and clubs have been asked by Toronto health officials to close or change to delivery and takeout services effective March 17.

Here are some cheap local eateries near Ryerson offering FREE food delivery *contactless delivery available upon request*

  • Chipotle (DoorDash)
  • Jerk King (Uber Eats)
  • The SOS Pasta (Uber Eats)
  • Tacos El Asador (Uber Eats)
  • Goldstone Noodle House (Uber Eats)
  • Ka Chi (Foodora)
  • Kawa Sushi (Foodora)
  • The Halal Guys (Foodora)
  • Heavenly Perogy (Foodora)
  • Big Poppa’s Vegan (Foodora)
  • Little India Restaurant is offering free meals (one vegetable + nan/rice) for those in need or who have lost their jobs

What’s cancelled?

What’s open?

  • Grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations
  • Hardware stores, safety supply stores and office supply stores
  • Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers
  •  TTC services will operate as usual with some modified routes (the TTC asks riders to enter and exit through rear doors only)
  • Hotels, motels and shared rental units
  • Newspaper publishers, radio and television broadcasting and telecommunications providers 
  • Childcare services for essential workers
  • Businesses providing for the health and welfare of animals
  • Businesses providing mailing, shipping, courier and delivery services, including post office boxes
  • The St. Lawrence Market is open (the Sunday Antique Market is temporarily closed)
  • All cannabis stores and cannabis producers 
  • LCBO stores across the province are open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Beer Store has reduced store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sunday hours remaining unchanged.
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport
  • Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
