A user’s guide to closures and cancellations in Toronto during COVID-19

Both the Ontario government and City of Toronto declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Government of Ontario released a list of 74 essential workplaces that will remain open in response to COVID-19. (Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Amid the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it can be a challenge to navigate around the virus and continue your day-to-day life. Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses and services to close on March 24 in efforts to contain any further spread of COVID-19. Here is what’s closed, open or operating on special hours.

What’s closed?

Theatres, concert venues, restaurants, bars and clubs have been asked by Toronto health officials to close or change to delivery and takeout services effective March 17.

Here are some cheap local eateries near Ryerson offering FREE food delivery *contactless delivery available upon request*

Chipotle (DoorDash)

Jerk King (Uber Eats)

The SOS Pasta (Uber Eats)

Tacos El Asador (Uber Eats)

Goldstone Noodle House (Uber Eats)

Ka Chi (Foodora)

Kawa Sushi (Foodora)

The Halal Guys (Foodora)

Heavenly Perogy (Foodora)

Big Poppa’s Vegan (Foodora)

Little India Restaurant is offering free meals (one vegetable + nan/rice) for those in need or who have lost their jobs

What’s cancelled?

What’s open?