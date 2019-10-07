Affordable mental health services off-campus

Three alternative counselling services available for Ryerson students

(June Jang/Ryersonian)

Midterms and final exams can be the busiest time of year for Ryerson’s Centre for Student Development and Counselling. To avoid any waitlist, here are three affordable counselling services students can access off-campus.

Online or offline counselling

If you have not opted out of the RSU health plan, you are entitled to $1,000 per year to seek help from a psychologist or a social worker. This means you can get 10 one-on-one online video counselling sessions. After that, you would pay $37.50 per half-hour session.

Looking for more of a personal experience? You can try Toronto Institute for Relational Psychotherapy (TIRP) and pay as little as $25 per session. Run by students or graduates of TIRP, all student therapists belong to a professional association and carry professional liability insurance. The rates vary depending on the therapist’s level of studies; $25 per session for a student therapist and $40-$80 for a senior student or graduate therapist.

Art therapy

Are you looking for a creative outlet to organize your thoughts and feelings that are difficult to articulate? Consider art therapy, such as The Create Clinic located at 468 Queen St. E., suite LL01 and Full Circle Art Therapy Centre located at 658 Danforth Ave., unit 2014. Close to Ryerson University — only 20 minutes by subway — a regular session costs about one-third of a private psychotherapy session which, according to Therapy Toronto, is anywhere between $125-$175.

The Create Clinic is $40 per session and is run by student therapists under the guidance of qualified faculty members in good standing with the Registered College of Psychotherapists of Ontario (CRPO). According to its website, you’ll get to gain awareness and inner strength through visual art, music, theatre, poetry and storytelling.

At Full Circle, art therapists who are members in good standing with the CRPO offer individual sessions on a sliding scale, starting from $60. Through journaling and making art, you’ll get to acquire a set of skills to change your pattern of dysfunctional thoughts and behaviours.

Free counselling for ethnic and sexual minorities

Is English your second language? Hong Fook Mental Health Association provides free clinical service in Cambodian, Cantonese, English, Korean, Mandarin and Vietnamese. Intake workers and case managers will guide you by conducting assessments and providing counselling, as well as directing you to appropriate resources.

Do you identify yourself as a sexual minority? Sherbourne Health offers free specialized mental health counselling services for LGBTQ members. Many of its counsellors identify as LGBTQ and all providers are LGBTQ positive.