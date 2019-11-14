NewsOpinion

Airlines fly below societal standards

by Sami Chazonoff
written by Sami Chazonoff

Same-sex love scenes or words like “vagina” shouldn’t be removed from inflight entertainment when it’s almost 2020

The cast of Booksmart at SXSW. (DannyB Photos via Wikimedia Commons)

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut for Booksmart was a massive hit. The film scored a whopping 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and successfully explores themes of friendship and female empowerment, while still being incredibly hilarious. 

The film also explores one main character’s journey of finding herself and feeling comfortable in her sexuality. In a pivotal scene, Amy sees the girl she has a crush on kissing somebody else at a party. She ends up crying in the bathroom before making out with another girl in her class. The hardly-steamy kissing scene, set to Cold War by Cautious Clay, was nothing more than a slightly passionate, messy, nudity-free, consensual kissing scene between two young women. 

Some audiences, however, found the scene problematic — quite clearly because it was a same-sex couple. As a result, multiple airplane companies, including Delta Air Lines, removed the scene from their inflight screening of the movie. In an era of acceptance and positive cultural change, I find this extremely disturbing and upsetting. 

Apparently airlines also consider words like “vagina” and “masturbation” equivalent to scenes with weapons and same-sex kissing, as they were also cut from the film. 

Same-sex kissing scenes or talk of vaginas and masturbation should not be treated the same way as firearms, drugs or knives and banned from airlines. It’s ridiculous to even think they could fall into the same category. 

Similar actions were taken with the movie Rocketman, where its inflight version was stripped of any reference to Elton John’s sexuality — a major part of the singer’s life. Films such as Carol and Vox Lux were also subjected to  homophobic and sexist censorship in order for them to be shown on certain airlines, according to some Twitter users.

Wilde took to social media to express her anger about the edits and concern for what removing scenes that involve female sexuality could do to young women. Implying that scenes which discuss or celebrate women’s bodies are too inappropriate or risqué to be included on flights is simply not OK. 

“What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?” Wilde tweeted. 

And she makes a great point. There is nothing wrong with discussing UTIs or female masturbation or watching two girls kissing. 

Delta Air Lines has since said they will restore certain scenes to Booksmart and Rocketman after they were controversially edited. 

I grew up in a weird crossover era. I watched Cam and Mitchell on Modern Family — husbands who rarely shared an on-screen kiss or showed affection. Since the show first aired in 2009, viewers have only started seeing the couple show more on-screen affection in recent years. We are in an era where we are seeing more sexually curious and queer characters in film, as well as more same-sex couples engaging in the same romantic scenes that heterosexual couples would be shown in. 

What’s frustrating is that despite the evident progress, it’s difficult to feel like we’re actually moving forward. The controversy surrounding  Booksmart and Rocketman are harsh reminders of this

Atypical, a heartfelt Netflix series which just released its third season, deals with teenagers who have autism. A more recent storyline in the show explores characters who are discovering and navigating their sexuality. Casey, the protagonist’s younger sister, finds herself extremely confused about the love she has for her long-time boyfriend, Evan, and the new feelings she has for her female best friend, Izzy. 

Atypical addresses modern, relevant issues in a heartfelt and comedic manner. It doesn’t overdramatize these issues, rather it portrays them in realistic ways. The protagonist’s autism, Casey’s sexuality and even their parents’ separation are all appropriately dealt with. 

Hollywood seems to be increasingly embracing plotlines that explore sexuality, showing the real struggles that people encounter. 

While times are clearly changing, it’s expected that we’ll take a few steps back along the way. And the airline incident was just that. But with more shows and movies like Atypical and Booksmart, hopefully these storylines will be celebrated and appreciated. If more people started supporting these storylines rather than censoring them, we may be on our way to making some real progress.

Sami Chazonoff is an Arts & Life editor at the Ryersonian.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Sami Chazonoff is an Arts & Life editor at the Ryersonian.

You may also like

Citizenship ceremony held at Ryerson with new citizens

Ryerson debt will likely be harder to pay...

Ryerson students may wait ‘days to weeks’ to...

Employment rate, graduate earnings soon to affect Ryerson’s...

Good Food Market brings Ryerson community together

Engineering students donate blood in friendly competition

Ryerson Rams Varsity teams rank top 10 in...

RAC’s facilities are not accommodating, says RyeAccess co-ordinator

Old City Hall cenotaph vandalized one day after...

House of Commons to reconvene on Dec. 5

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

eleven + 10 =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this