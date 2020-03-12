All publicly funded Schools in Ontario to be closed for two weeks

Schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5

(Courtesy U.S Army)

The provincial government announced Thursday afternoon that all publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19. Schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 to April 5, following March break.

The news was delivered in a statement obtained by the Ryersonian from Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

“The health and well-being of Ontarians is our government’s No. 1 priority,” the statement reads.

The statement reveals that these actions were taken under the advice of Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table, and approved by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe,” reads the statement.

The statement also asserts that the provincial government is working towards setting aside $100 million in contingency funding in the upcoming 2020 budget in order to address all COVID-19-related challenges.

It also addresses those who work in public institutions and buildings, asserting that the Command Table is prepared to “respond quickly and effectively to any scenario and provide the government with advice on measures to keep the public and frontline workers safe.”

This announcement comes one day after Laurentian University suspended all classes and in-person activities due to concerns over the viral disease.

COVID-19 is colloquially known as coronavirus. On March 11, The World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. As of March 12, there are 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario, including a baby boy.

The Ryersonian reached out to Ryerson University as well as the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to ask if post-secondary institutions will be included in the closure, but did not receive comment before publication.