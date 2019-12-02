Beat the construction and cold with these 5 indoor campus routes

The Ryersonian guides you around campus just in time for chilly weather

Poor weather, construction and crowds are some of the last things Ryerson students want to encounter after hopping off transit or exiting class.

Fortunately, there are several indoor routes and shortcuts scattered around campus that could make your travel time a little less miserable.

1.Cutting through the Victoria Building and Student Campus Centre (SCC)

Sometimes you may find yourself entering campus from Victoria Street. If you have to make a stop at the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre (ENG), Heidelberg Centre (HEI), Student Campus Centre (SCC) or Rogers Communications Centre (RCC), this path will be helpful in letting you avoid crowds and the Gould Street construction.

2. Student Learning Centre/Library to Jorgenson Hall

Not enough students take advantage of cutting through the Podium building (POD). This route allows you to avoid the construction outside of Jorgenson Hall, all while remaining indoors. There are also several seldom-used areas you’ll pass by that could be your next perfect study spot.

3. Kerr Hall North stairs to the Recreation and Athletics Centre (RAC)

This route starts from the Kerr Hall North entrance across from the Ryerson Theatre on Gerrard Street, but there are numerous ways to reach this pathway. You can cross over from Jorgenson Hall, or circle around Kerr Hall, and still find this path. This route provides an alternative entrance to the RAC instead of entering from the middle of the Kerr Hall quad.

4. Dundas Station to the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM)

A well-known route for anyone with a class in the TRSM building, this path will allow you to stay indoors the entire time. When it’s time to leave your class at TRSM, you can take the exact same path back to avoid the Yonge and Dundas crowds.

5. Rogers Communications Centre (RCC) to the Student Learning Centre (SLC)

Another popular way to stay inside while travelling on campus is by using the bridges connected to Kerr Hall. The RCC has a fairly well-known bridge connection into Kerr Hall South. If you keep heading straight, you’ll get to another bridge that connects Kerr Hall to the library and Student Learning Centre.