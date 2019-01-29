Ryersonian TV: Breaking News from the RyersonianTV news team. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for January 29, 2019

Related Post

RyersonianTV This Week for April 5, 2013

RyersonianTV This Week for April 5, 2013
Staff / Apr 18
RyersonianTV for October 9, 2013

RyersonianTV for October 9, 2013
Staff / Oct 9
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for September 12, 2017

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for September 12, 2017
Staff / Sep 12
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 30, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 30, 2018
Staff / Nov 30

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)