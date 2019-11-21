BREAKING: Ontario court strikes down Ford government’s Student Choice Initiative

The court ruled the funding cuts were unlawful on Thursday night

Ryerson students protest against the SCI and OSAP cuts on Nov. 6. An Ontario court recently ruled the SCI to be unlawful. (Julianna Perkins/Ryersonian)

The Ontario Divisional Court has ruled that Premier Doug Ford’s Student Choice Initiative is unlawful, stating that “the provincial government acted without statutory authority when implementing SCI.”

The decision was made Thursday night following a lawsuit filed by the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario (CFS-O) and the York Federation of Students.

“This is a historic moment for our movement, and it shows that the students united will never be defeated,” the CFS wrote in an email shortly after the verdict was released.

Both groups, along with the University of Toronto Graduate Students’ Union, argued in front of the court in October that the SCI violated students’ rights.

The legal challenge against the SCI was originally filed in May by the CFS-O against the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and the Government of Ontario, who claimed the SCI was created in “bad faith” and that the Ford government didn’t have the legal authority to implement the initiative.

First created in January, the SCI made several once-mandatory ancillary fees optional and allowed students to opt out of programs such as student unions, campus newspapers and faculty groups.

We took the Government to court & WON!



Today, the Divisional Court released their unanimous decision deeming the SCI unlawful.



From the streets, to the court room, the students united, will never be defeated.#WeTheStudents #onpse #onpoli #cfsfcee pic.twitter.com/eefNBYbJLc — CFS-Ontario (@CFSON) November 21, 2019

More to come as the Ryersonian follows the story.