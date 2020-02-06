BREAKING: RSU announces 2020-2021 election candidates

‘The most important thing we can do is to hold a democratic election in spite of the university’

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) has announced its election candidates nearly two weeks after Ryerson University terminated its agreement with the union. This means that there will be two student government elections this year — one that’s recognized by the university and one that isn’t.

“The university has actively attempted to not recognize us and undermined our election, so we have to run an election without their assistance,” said the RSU’s vice-president operations James Fotak at the union’s semi-annual general meeting held on Feb. 3.

Fotak added that “the most important thing [the RSU] can do is to hold a democratic election in spite of the university.”

Shortly after the university terminated its agreement with the union, they announced a separate election for early March. In an email sent out on Jan. 31, Jen McMillen, vice-provost students, outlined the process for students to elect a new government.

The RSU’s election candidate list consists of 38 students from two slates, Inspire and Rise, and one independent candidate.

In the upcoming election, the RSU will go back to a five-member executive team structure. A sixth executive position, vice-president marketing, was introduced this past year but students voted to remove the role at this week’s semi-annual general meeting.

The RSU election will take place Feb. 12-14 in the Student Centre and will only accept paper ballot votes, according to Fotak. Students must provide their OneCard and proof of full-time enrollment at Ryerson, such as a timetable, in order to vote.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

President

Charmaine Reid – Inspire

Ali Yousaf – Rise

Vice-president education

Ezra Li – Inspire

Siddhanth Satish – Rise

Vice-president operations

Zaima Aurony – Inspire

Liora Dubinsky – Rise

Vice-president equity

Robert Molloy – Inspire

Vaishali Vinayak – Rise

Vice-president student life and events

Tafyra Poyser – Inspire

Usama Sheikh – Rise

BOARD OF DIRECTORS-FACULTY REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES

The board of directors is responsible for maintaining committees that carry out the functions of the RSU.

Arts (3)

Alexandra Nash – Inspire

Gabriele Douglas – Inspire

Iqra Iqbal – Rise

Anika Zaman – Rise

Kartiki Sharma – Rise

Engineering and Architecture (3)

Maryam Marei – Inspire

Carley Haakenson-Tetzlaff – Inspire

Umar Abdullah – Rise

Salar Syed – Rise

Zain Choudhry – Rise

Communication and Design (3)

Ashan Mahendran – Inspire

Aidan Falkenberg – Rise

Nu Hai Anh (Cassie) Ton – Inspire

Ted Rogers School of Management (5)

Tyler Lontok – Inspire

Syeda Azad – Inspire

Hilla Yaniv – Rise

Preet Patel – Rise

Akif Anwar – Rise

Homra Ghaznavi – Rise

Abaan Ahmed – Rise

Science (2)

Kajetha Jeyapalan – Rise

Elwad Gedleh – Rise

Community Services (3)

Steph Rychlo – Inspire

Dusty Luck – N/A

Sabrina Ahmed – Rise

Danish Khalid – Rise

Jasmeen Thandi – Rise

International student representative

Amruta Nikte – Inspire

Amr Shaikh – Rise