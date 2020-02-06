electionsNewsOn CampusPoliticsstudentsTopTop stories

BREAKING: RSU announces 2020-2021 election candidates

by Regina Dickson
‘The most important thing we can do is to hold a democratic election in spite of the university’

(Brent Smyth/ Ryersonian)

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) has announced its election candidates nearly two weeks after Ryerson University terminated its agreement with the union. This means that there will be two student government elections this year — one that’s recognized by the university and one that isn’t.

“The university has actively attempted to not recognize us and undermined our election, so we have to run an election without their assistance,” said the RSU’s vice-president operations James Fotak at the union’s semi-annual general meeting held on Feb. 3. 

Fotak added that “the most important thing [the RSU] can do is to hold a democratic election in spite of the university.”

Shortly after the university terminated its agreement with the union, they announced a separate election for early March. In an email sent out on Jan. 31, Jen McMillen, vice-provost students, outlined the process for students to elect a new government. 

The RSU’s election candidate list consists of 38 students from two slates, Inspire and Rise, and one independent candidate.

In the upcoming election, the RSU will go back to a five-member executive team structure. A sixth executive position, vice-president marketing, was introduced this past year but students voted to remove the role at this week’s semi-annual general meeting. 

The RSU election will take place Feb. 12-14 in the Student Centre and will only accept paper ballot votes, according to Fotak. Students must provide their OneCard and proof of full-time enrollment at Ryerson, such as a timetable, in order to vote.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

President 

Charmaine Reid – Inspire 

Ali Yousaf – Rise 

Vice-president education 

Ezra Li – Inspire 

Siddhanth Satish – Rise 

Vice-president operations 

Zaima Aurony – Inspire 

Liora Dubinsky – Rise 

Vice-president equity 

Robert Molloy – Inspire  

Vaishali Vinayak – Rise 

Vice-president student life and events 

Tafyra Poyser – Inspire 

Usama Sheikh – Rise 

BOARD OF DIRECTORS-FACULTY REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES

The board of directors is responsible for maintaining committees that carry out the functions of the RSU.

Arts (3)

Alexandra Nash – Inspire 

Gabriele Douglas – Inspire 

Iqra Iqbal – Rise

Anika Zaman – Rise

Kartiki Sharma – Rise 

Engineering and Architecture (3)

Maryam Marei – Inspire 

Carley Haakenson-Tetzlaff – Inspire 

Umar Abdullah – Rise 

Salar Syed – Rise

Zain Choudhry – Rise 

Communication and Design (3)

Ashan Mahendran – Inspire 

Aidan Falkenberg – Rise 

Nu Hai Anh (Cassie) Ton – Inspire 

Ted Rogers School of Management (5)

Tyler Lontok – Inspire 

Syeda Azad – Inspire 

Hilla Yaniv – Rise

Preet Patel – Rise

Akif Anwar – Rise 

Homra Ghaznavi – Rise 

Abaan Ahmed – Rise

Science (2) 

Kajetha Jeyapalan – Rise

Elwad Gedleh – Rise 

Community Services (3)

Steph Rychlo – Inspire 

Dusty Luck – N/A 

Sabrina Ahmed – Rise

Danish Khalid – Rise 

Jasmeen Thandi – Rise

International student representative

Amruta Nikte – Inspire 

Amr Shaikh – Rise

