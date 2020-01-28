BREAKING: RSU taking legal action against Ryerson University

Vanessa Henry: ‘This situation has left us with no alternative but to take legal action’

RSU president Vanessa Henry announces the RSU’s decision to take the university to court. (Brent Smyth/Ryersonian)

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) has filed a claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice asking the court to require the university to recognize the RSU as an elected student representative and “remit all student fees with the RSU.”

The news follows shortly after the university terminated its operating agreement with the RSU. On Jan. 24, Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, said the university had “lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance.”

RSU president Vanessa Henry made the announcement at an update to student groups Tuesday morning.

“This situation has left us with no alternative but to take legal action,” she said, adding that the RSU was “hours away” from sending the university a new draft of the agreement on Friday, when the university issued its announcement.

Since the university made the announcement, Henry said José González, the student issues and advocacy co-ordinator, has not been permitted to represent students at misconduct hearings.

Henry said that over the past year, the RSU has had to deplete its resources so that it could continue to “provide essential services to students in order to remain operational.”

In January 2019, The Eyeopener reported that credit card statements under the names of the RSU’s president and vice-president operations showed purchases totalling thousands in food, alcohol, clothing and entertainment.

To highlight what campus will look like next year if the RSU ceases to exist, the union will be hosting a blackout demonstration on Thursday. Student services and equity services are expected to be shut down.

“Students will witness the impact of Ryerson University’s decision to not recognize the Ryerson Students Union,” Henry said of the blackout demonstration.

The RSU will still be holding their planned 2020 general election. Henry said the union is encouraging students to “create change” by attending the Feb. 3 RSU semi-annual general meeting and by participating in the upcoming elections.

The Ryersonian has reached out to the university for comment.

This story is developing, and will be updated throughout the day.