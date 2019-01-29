Admitted serial killer Bruce McArthur has officially pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.



In court, McArthur told the judge that no one is pressuring him to plead guilty.



McArthur, 67, was first charged on Jan. 18, 2018, as previously reported by the Ryersonian.



The Crown said that McArthur kept items belonging to some of the victims.



The automatic penalty for first-degree murder is life imprisonment, with no chance of parole for 25 years. However, the minimum period before a parole application can be higher based on the judge’s discretion.



Sentencing is expected to take three days next week. Court will reconvene on Feb. 4.

