Campus construction extended as new issues arise, new repairs begin

The Campus Core Revitalization (CCR) project was originally set to be completed by fall 2019

The reopening of Gould Street “remains in flux” after public utility crews found major emergency repairs needing to happen, according to an email from the Ryerson Facilities Management and Development (RFMD). Ryerson is also entering its new phase of the Campus Core Revilization (CCR) project on the southern part of Victoria Street.

Amid new repairs, RFMD is opening parts of Gould Street for now, including the intersection with Victoria Street. They also said they will prioritize sidewalk repairs on the north side of Gould Street to try to reopen the east-west path of travel along the whole street.

The new Victoria Street construction will focus on four things:

1. Widen the sidewalk;

2. Improve the safety and accessibility of the sidewalk by the parking garage entrance at 300 Victoria Street;

3. Include new and improved lighting;

4. Add networking cable ducts to “future-proof the campus and provide pathways for improved connectivity.”

RFMD also said that the parking garage at 300 Victoria Street will remain open for now. However, in April, when more comprehensive work begins, it will be closed for the remainder of Victoria Street construction.

Ryerson recommends community members use Bond Street for pick-ups and drop-offs.