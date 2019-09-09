Campus construction on Gould will continue into the fall

Construction on Gould Street Construction on Gould Street The Campus Core Revitalization project has blocked off much of Gould and Victoria Streets as construction takes place, making walkers’ commutes longer as they navigate around Ryerson. Last week, signs appeared across the fences apologizing for the campus’ lack of photogenicity and encouraging students to look forward to the completed project. The construction is expected to be finished before the end of 2019. Construction on Gould Street The Campus Core Revitalization project has blocked off much of Gould and Victoria Streets as construction takes place, making walkers’ commutes longer as they navigate around Ryerson. Last week, signs appeared across the fences apologizing for the campus’ lack of photogenicity and encouraging students to look forward to the completed project. The construction is expected to be finished before the end of 2019. Construction on Gould Street The Campus Core Revitalization project has blocked off much of Gould and Victoria Streets as construction takes place, making walkers’ commutes longer as they navigate around Ryerson. Last week, signs appeared across the fences apologizing for the campus’ lack of photogenicity and encouraging students to look forward to the completed project. The construction is expected to be finished before the end of 2019. Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould) Construction is an everyday sight for students and faculty this year. (Ryersonian/Chelsey Gould)

Ryerson University students and community members will continue to detour around large portions of Gould and Victoria streets for a little longer, due to the construction.

“I know that all people, students, staff and faculty are having to adjust. Especially when you get really comfortable with a certain route, you know exactly how long it takes and then all of a sudden you get outside and remember, ‘Oh shoot, I can’t go that way,’” Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, said.

The Campus Core Revitalization project is part of the greater Campus Public Realm Plan, which aims to create safer, welcoming and accessible spaces on campus. The project began in late March 2019, following a $7-million contribution from the city, and is expected to be completed before the end of 2019, according to the facilities management and development office.

According to the Campus Core Revitalization website, the sections of Gould and Victoria streets that are under construction are currently being levelled to make the pedestrian-only zone permanent. Outdoor event infrastructure, such as lighting, is also being added to enhance community gathering spaces.

Many students now have to take alternate routes through buildings such as Kerr Hall and the Podium building.

“I’ve certainly had a few people that have shown up at meetings a little bit late, but we’re working together as a community to try and be patient with (an) outcome that is going to be outstanding for our community, for our campus,” McMillan said.

Shoshana Mamann, a second-year professional communications student, is in Kerr Hall often for classes. She also works on campus.

“I definitely add another five minutes to go get my coffee and go to class,” Mamann said. “It cuts into my lunch breaks… during my 10 minute breaks during class, it doesn’t allow me enough time to get to the Tim Hortons or to a building or wherever I need to go.”

“It’s very frustrating. You can’t sit outside,” said Sarah Pacheco, second-year photography student. “If it’s a nice day, you’re just constantly hearing the construction. And it’s just frustrating. It’s not peaceful, which makes me anxious. It’s just annoying.”

Last week, signs such as “Construction is an ugly duckling. Swan to follow,” and “Maybe wait to send your folks pics of your school. Photogenic campus in the works,” were placed along the construction fence in addition to existing directional signs.