Celebrating Black History Month at Ryerson: A list of events taking place this month

During the month of February, Canadians, including students, staff and faculty from Ryerson University, come together to celebrate and learn about the achievements of Black Canadians and communities for Black History Month.

Following the establishment of the Ontario Black Historical Society in 1978, founders Daniel G. Hill and Wilson O. Brooks first petitioned the City of Toronto to designate February as Black History Month, according to the Government of Canada’s website.

Their success was followed by another petition, in 1993 in Ontario, to make the celebration provincewide. Through a final push, the House of Commons officially recognized the month of February as Black History Month in 1995, following a motion introduced by Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman elected to Parliament.

Their achievements are why Black History Month is now celebrated all over Canada.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the nature of how events are being held at the university and in the community, the Ryersonian has compiled a running list of all the events happening this month:

Mindset Masters: A discussion with Sahr Saffa

Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Guest speaker and industry tech leader Sahr Saffa will be leading a discussion with the Mindset Masters to address the struggles that Black students face in academic environments. The discussion will focus on developing a growth mindset in the face of global competition, job insecurity and economic uncertainty. The event is open specifically to students of colour.

Is It Too Late For All That Lovey-Dovey Shit? Creating Real Life Spaces For Black Men To Love, with Richie Reseda

Feb. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Office for Sexual Violence Support and Education at Ryerson University has teamed up with Wilfrid Laurier University’s Centre for Student Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Together, they aim to create a safe space for Black men to discuss topics such as self-love, accountability and standing up to systemic oppression. The webinar will be hosted by abolitionist and feminist producer Richie Reseda. The event is only open to self-identifying Black men from Ryerson and Laurier.

Black History Month: Celebrating Trailblazers in Canada’s Legal Community

Feb. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ryerson’s Faculty of Law will be hosting a virtual tribute in honour of Lincoln Alexander, the first Black person to be elected to the House of Commons, serve as a federal cabinet minister and to be appointed as lieutenant-governor of Ontario, along with other Black Canadian trailblazers in the legal field. You can register for the event here.

Consent Change Makers: Black Students in Canada Addressing Sexual Violence at Universities

Feb. 25 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.



The Consent Action Team from the Office of Sexual Violence Support and Education is hosting a panel discussion featuring three students working to address sexual violence at Canadian universities. On the panel are fourth-year arts and contemporary studies student Casandra Fullwood from Ryerson University, Vatineh Magaji from the University of Manitoba and Chole Kemeni from McGill University. The event is open to all.

This article will be updated as more events become available throughout the month. Please email the Ryersonian’s managing editor Kirti Vyas to have an event added: kirti.vyas@ryerson.ca.