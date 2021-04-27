Arts & LifeAudioMediaRyerson NewsRyersonian AudioTopTop stories

Centre Scope — S1 E10 — A Year of Persistence and Resistance

by Manuela Vega and Simran Singh
written by Manuela Vega and Simran Singh

On the final episode of Centre Scope’s first season, host Manuela Vega speaks with senior editor Asmaa Toor, managing editor Kirti Vyas and chief editor Abhi Raheja about the past year — and what it was like to work with predominantly racialized reporters and editors, remotely during COVID-19 and during calls for change in the Ryerson School of Journalism. The editors also discuss some of their favourite stories of the year and what Canadian media can expect from the Ryersonian’s latest cohort.

Host: Manuela Vega

Co-hosts/Reporters: Simran Singh, Meara Khanna and Giulia Fiaoni

Mixers: Manuela Vega and Simran Singh

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

Stories mentioned:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | RSS

Headshot of Manuela Vega

Manuela Vega is the executive producer of the Ryersonian’s podcast for the winter 2021. You can find her work in the Toronto Star, where she’s a radio room reporter, and in Torstar newspapers in Peel Region, where she previously interned. Last year, Manuela covered labour, anti-Black racism and campus security for The Eyeopener. The multimedia journalist has also freelanced as an associate video producer for Postmedia Network.

Student in blaze sitting in chair

Simran is a Podcast Reporter for the Winter 2021 term at the Ryersonian. She has been a contributing writer for the Eyeopener and the Unaffiliated Press as well as produced and co-hosted a podcast for the Unaffiliated Press known as, "UP in here". Her work has mainly consisted of long form features and human rights stories from local communities.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

‘It’s killing people’: Advocacy groups call for safer...

Lessons from 10 years of undergrad

Toronto kitchen provides fresh meals for homeless in...

Still Rolling

COVID-19 can’t stop tech-savvy journalists

Ryerson students trying diet trends to improve health

New research suggests Covid-19 worsening mental health, substance...

Ryerson’s DMZ hits over $1 billion in funding

Six books to spring you into the season

Double Stigma: Black communities are in mental health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
0:00
0:00