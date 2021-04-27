Centre Scope — S1 E10 — A Year of Persistence and Resistance

On the final episode of Centre Scope’s first season, host Manuela Vega speaks with senior editor Asmaa Toor, managing editor Kirti Vyas and chief editor Abhi Raheja about the past year — and what it was like to work with predominantly racialized reporters and editors, remotely during COVID-19 and during calls for change in the Ryerson School of Journalism. The editors also discuss some of their favourite stories of the year and what Canadian media can expect from the Ryersonian’s latest cohort.

Host: Manuela Vega

Co-hosts/Reporters: Simran Singh, Meara Khanna and Giulia Fiaoni

Mixers: Manuela Vega and Simran Singh

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

Stories mentioned: