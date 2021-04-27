Centre Scope — S1 E10 — A Year of Persistence and Resistance

On the final episode of Centre Scope’s first season, host Manuela Vega speaks with senior editor Asmaa Toor, managing editor Kirti Vyas and chief editor Abhi Raheja about the past year — and what it was like to work with predominantly racialized reporters and editors, remotely during COVID-19 and during calls for change in the Ryerson School of Journalism. The editors also discuss some of their favourite stories of the year and what Canadian media can expect from the Ryersonian’s latest cohort.
Host: Manuela Vega
Co-hosts/Reporters: Simran Singh, Meara Khanna and Giulia Fiaoni
Mixers: Manuela Vega and Simran Singh
Executive Producer: Manuela Vega
Stories mentioned:
- 10 annoying things people actually miss about Ryerson campus by Sydney Brasil
- To all the lost dreams and to what could have been by Kirti Vyas
- Remembering the Quebec mosque shooting, four years later by Asmaa Toor
- Reconciliation task force’s new name has some questioning if the university is on the right track by Manuela Vega
- Trans students at Ryerson face bureaucratic barriers when trying to change names by Sydney Brasil and Manus Hopkins
- Spending a second Ramadan in lockdown by Asmaa Toor
- Ryerson students tell their love stories this Valentine’s Day by Asmaa Toor
- The debate on death: Are Canada’s reduced barriers to assisted death ethical? by Pia Araneta
- Centre Scope – S1 E5 – Through the Lens of Black Photographers and Filmmakers by Emma Buchanan and Centre Scope team
- Who run the world? Girls by Asmaa Toor, Keisha Balatbat and Kirti Vyas
- Hey Bell, we need to talk by Cassandra Dubiel
- ‘A race to the bottom’: What it takes to make a living as an artist by Manus Hopkins
- Counting threads: Unexpected supply costs in film, fashion programs put low-income, BIPOC students at disadvantage by Emma Buchanan
- Ryerson Students’ Union coverage led by Frank Quaranta
