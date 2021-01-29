In this episode of Centre Scope, Arts & Life Editor Manus Hopkins takes over as a guest host and reporter. Hopkins speaks with three Ryerson students who are managing their finances, studies and wellbeing as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest host/Reporter: Manus Hopkins
Co-hosts/Reporters: Giulia Fiaoni and Simran Singh
Writers: Giulia Fiaoni, Simran Singh, Manus Hopkins, Emma Buchanan and Manuela Vega
Mixers: Simran Singh, Emma Buchanan and Manuela Vega
Executive Producer: Manuela Vega
