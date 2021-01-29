Giulia Fiaoni was the podcast co-reporter and co-host for Ryersonian in winter 2021. She is currently in her fourth year of Ryerson University's Bachelor of Journalism program. She spent summer 2020 working with award-winning journalists as an investigative reporting intern with the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Her work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Toronto Star and award-winning features in both New Wave Magazine and the Eyeopener. When she's not reporting in Toronto, she's spending time with her family in her hometown of Glendora, California.