Centre Scope – S1 E2 – The Essentials

by Manus Hopkins, Emma Buchanan, Giulia Fiaoni, Simran Singh and Manuela Vega
written by Manus Hopkins, Emma Buchanan, Giulia Fiaoni, Simran Singh and Manuela Vega

In this episode of Centre Scope, Arts & Life Editor Manus Hopkins takes over as a guest host and reporter. Hopkins speaks with three Ryerson students who are managing their finances, studies and wellbeing as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest host/Reporter: Manus Hopkins

Co-hosts/Reporters: Giulia Fiaoni and Simran Singh

Writers: Giulia Fiaoni, Simran Singh, Manus Hopkins, Emma Buchanan and Manuela Vega

Mixers: Simran Singh, Emma Buchanan and Manuela Vega

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

a young man standing near a stream of water
Arts and Life Editor at The Ryersonian

Manus Hopkins is music journalist originally from the Yukon. He moved to Toronto in 2017 to study journalism at Ryerson, and has since written for publications like Exclaim!, Up Here Magazine, and several Ryerson student-run papers. He is the winter 2021 Arts and Life Editor for The Ryersonian and an Editorial Assistant at NWC.

Emma Buchanan posing for a photo

Emma Buchanan is opinion editor for the Ryersonian's winter 2021 masthead. She is a fourth-year journalism student who loves reporting on policy, communities, technology and the arts.

Student conducting interview
jfiaoni@ryerson.ca

Giulia Fiaoni was the podcast co-reporter and co-host for Ryersonian in winter 2021. She is currently in her fourth year of Ryerson University's Bachelor of Journalism program. She spent summer 2020 working with award-winning journalists as an investigative reporting intern with the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Her work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Toronto Star and award-winning features in both New Wave Magazine and the Eyeopener. When she's not reporting in Toronto, she's spending time with her family in her hometown of Glendora, California.

Student in blaze sitting in chair

Simran is a Podcast Reporter for the Winter 2021 term at the Ryersonian. She has been a contributing writer for the Eyeopener and the Unaffiliated Press as well as produced and co-hosted a podcast for the Unaffiliated Press known as, "UP in here". Her work has mainly consisted of long form features and human rights stories from local communities.

Headshot of Manuela Vega

Manuela Vega is the executive producer of the Ryersonian’s podcast for the winter 2021. You can find her work in the Toronto Star, where she’s a radio room reporter, and in Torstar newspapers in Peel Region, where she previously interned. Last year, Manuela covered labour, anti-Black racism and campus security for The Eyeopener. The multimedia journalist has also freelanced as an associate video producer for Postmedia Network.

3
