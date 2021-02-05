In the third episode of Centre Scope, hosts Simran Singh and Manuela Vega discuss three of the past week’s big stories: Asmaa Toor’s reflection on the Quebec mosque shooting that took place four years ago, Vega’s coverage on Ryerson’s delay in updating the community on action against anti-Black racism and Singh’s look into Ryerson students’ investments following the GameStop uproar.
Co-hosts/Reporters: Manuela Vega and Simran Singh
Mixers: Giulia Fiaoni and Manuela Vega
Executive Producer: Manuela Vega
