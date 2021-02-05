AudioCOVID-19NewsPodcastsStudentsTopTop stories

Centre Scope – S1 E3 – This week’s highlights

by Simran Singh, Manuela Vega and Giulia Fiaoni
In the third episode of Centre Scope, hosts Simran Singh and Manuela Vega discuss three of the past week’s big stories: Asmaa Toor’s reflection on the Quebec mosque shooting that took place four years ago, Vega’s coverage on Ryerson’s delay in updating the community on action against anti-Black racism and Singh’s look into Ryerson students’ investments following the GameStop uproar.

Co-hosts/Reporters: Manuela Vega and Simran Singh

Mixers: Giulia Fiaoni and Manuela Vega

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

Simran is a Podcast Reporter for the Winter 2021 term at the Ryersonian. She has been a contributing writer for the Eyeopener and the Unaffiliated Press as well as produced and co-hosted a podcast for the Unaffiliated Press known as, "UP in here". Her work has mainly consisted of long form features and human rights stories from local communities.

Manuela Vega is the executive producer of the Ryersonian’s podcast for the winter 2021. You can find her work in the Toronto Star, where she’s a radio room reporter, and in Torstar newspapers in Peel Region, where she previously interned. Last year, Manuela covered labour, anti-Black racism and campus security for The Eyeopener. The multimedia journalist has also freelanced as an associate video producer for Postmedia Network.

Giulia Fiaoni was the podcast co-reporter and co-host for Ryersonian in winter 2021. She is currently in her fourth year of Ryerson University's Bachelor of Journalism program. She spent summer 2020 working with award-winning journalists as an investigative reporting intern with the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Her work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Toronto Star and award-winning features in both New Wave Magazine and the Eyeopener. When she's not reporting in Toronto, she's spending time with her family in her hometown of Glendora, California.

