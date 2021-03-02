Arts & LifeAudioNewsPodcastsRyersonian AudioTop

Centre Scope – S1 E5 – Through the Lens of Black Photographers and Filmmakers

by Emma Buchanan, Manuela Vega, Giulia Fiaoni and Simran Singh
written by Emma Buchanan, Manuela Vega, Giulia Fiaoni and Simran Singh

On the fifth episode of Centre Scope, Opinion Editor Emma Buchanan takes over as a guest host, speaking with photojournalists and filmmakers about creating space for Black creatives in Toronto and beyond. Photojournalist turned producer James Russell discusses his origins as a photographer for an activist group newsletter and the importance of Black journalists in recording history. The Young & the Restless actress Tonya Williams tells the story of how her character on the show was created for her and why she founded the Reelworld Film Festival. Lastly, Diane Liverpool speaks on her experience as an eager 8-year-old journalist and the comfort of doing her placement in 1979 with Contrast, one of the first Black newspapers in Toronto. Each guest speaks on the importance of Black-told stories being recorded in what Russell simply calls “accurate history.”

Guest host/reporter: Emma Buchanan

Co-hosts/Reporters: Simran Singh and Giulia Fiaoni

Mixers: Giulia Fiaoni Manuela Vega

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

Episode Shownotes:

Tonya Williams’ Reelworld Film Festival and Screen Institute

The Access Reelworld Directory for BIPOC creatives in Canada: 

James Russell’s MANKS Production Inc

Ears, Eyes Voice: Black Canadian photojournalists from the 1970s to the 1990s

Learn more about the legacy of Contrast Newspaper:

Cecil Foster’s personal essay 

Angles Covered Blog. “The Legacy of Contrast Newspaper” 

 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | RSS

Emma Buchanan posing for a photo

Emma Buchanan is opinion editor for the Ryersonian's winter 2021 masthead. She is a fourth-year journalism student who loves reporting on policy, communities, technology and the arts.

Headshot of Manuela Vega

Manuela Vega is the executive producer of the Ryersonian’s podcast for the winter 2021. You can find her work in the Toronto Star, where she’s a radio room reporter, and in Torstar newspapers in Peel Region, where she previously interned. Last year, Manuela covered labour, anti-Black racism and campus security for The Eyeopener. The multimedia journalist has also freelanced as an associate video producer for Postmedia Network.

Student conducting interview
jfiaoni@ryerson.ca

Giulia Fiaoni was the podcast co-reporter and co-host for Ryersonian in winter 2021. She is currently in her fourth year of Ryerson University's Bachelor of Journalism program. She spent summer 2020 working with award-winning journalists as an investigative reporting intern with the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Her work has appeared in a number of publications, including the Toronto Star and award-winning features in both New Wave Magazine and the Eyeopener. When she's not reporting in Toronto, she's spending time with her family in her hometown of Glendora, California.

Student in blaze sitting in chair

Simran is a Podcast Reporter for the Winter 2021 term at the Ryersonian. She has been a contributing writer for the Eyeopener and the Unaffiliated Press as well as produced and co-hosted a podcast for the Unaffiliated Press known as, "UP in here". Her work has mainly consisted of long form features and human rights stories from local communities.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Black in Motion: highlighting Black women in film

Non-profit organization helps students find jobs in their...

Students and recent graduates facing high unemployment rate...

Voting for Ryerson Board of Governors and senate...

OPSEU places Ryerson local under trusteeship following member...

Hey Bell, we need to talk

Ryerson student creates startup providing unemployed students with...

Ryerson rolls out winter food relief program

Calling in or calling out: Loretta Ross speaks...

Ryerson honours outstanding pandemic efforts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
0:00
0:00