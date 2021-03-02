Centre Scope – S1 E5 – Through the Lens of Black Photographers and Filmmakers

On the fifth episode of Centre Scope, Opinion Editor Emma Buchanan takes over as a guest host, speaking with photojournalists and filmmakers about creating space for Black creatives in Toronto and beyond. Photojournalist turned producer James Russell discusses his origins as a photographer for an activist group newsletter and the importance of Black journalists in recording history. The Young & the Restless actress Tonya Williams tells the story of how her character on the show was created for her and why she founded the Reelworld Film Festival. Lastly, Diane Liverpool speaks on her experience as an eager 8-year-old journalist and the comfort of doing her placement in 1979 with Contrast, one of the first Black newspapers in Toronto. Each guest speaks on the importance of Black-told stories being recorded in what Russell simply calls “accurate history.”

Guest host/reporter: Emma Buchanan

Co-hosts/Reporters: Simran Singh and Giulia Fiaoni

Mixers: Giulia Fiaoni Manuela Vega

Executive Producer: Manuela Vega

Episode Shownotes:

Tonya Williams’ Reelworld Film Festival and Screen Institute

The Access Reelworld Directory for BIPOC creatives in Canada:

James Russell’s MANKS Production Inc

Ears, Eyes Voice: Black Canadian photojournalists from the 1970s to the 1990s

Learn more about the legacy of Contrast Newspaper:

Cecil Foster’s personal essay

Angles Covered Blog. “The Legacy of Contrast Newspaper”