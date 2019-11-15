“Chair Girl” pleads guilty to mischief endangering life

Marcella Zoia, who came to be known as “Chair Girl” after she was filmed throwing a chair off of a high-rise balcony earlier this year, pleaded guilty Friday to mischief endangering life.

Someone took a video of a chair being thrown off a #Toronto condo building pic.twitter.com/fylo70gLu0 — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2019

According to her lawyer, the Crown is seeking jail time of up to six months.

Zoia became viral on the internet after being recorded throwing a chair from a 45th-floor balcony onto a highway.

She was initially charged on Feb. 13 with mischief endangering life, damage to property over $5,000 and common nuisance. The other charges are to be withdrawn.

Zoia turned herself into the police and was released the same day on $2,000 bail. Police advised her to stay away from condo balconies and those who she filmed the video with.

Zoia was expelled from her dental hygiene school and, according to her lawyer, lost a lot of her friends.

The lawyer for the young woman accused of tossing a patio chair 45 storeys off a downtown #Toronto balcony says his client has been expelled from school & lost friends over her viral video. Greg Leslie hopes to settle Marcella Zoia’s case without going to trial. #ChairGirl pic.twitter.com/wdzXOhL9Qo — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) March 22, 2019

However, it appears that Zoia took her controversy in stride, as she has used her internet notoriety to boost her Instagram followers to 32,000 and even occasionally book modelling gigs.

A sentencing hearing is expected to take place Jan. 14.