“Chair Girl” pleads guilty to mischief endangering life

by Evan Cherubini
Marcella Zoia, who came to be known as “Chair Girl” after she was filmed throwing a chair off of a high-rise balcony earlier this year, pleaded guilty Friday to mischief endangering life. 

According to her lawyer, the Crown is seeking jail time of up to six months. 

Zoia became viral on the internet after being recorded throwing a chair from a 45th-floor balcony onto a highway.

She was initially charged on Feb. 13 with mischief endangering life, damage to property over $5,000 and common nuisance. The other charges are to be withdrawn.

Zoia turned herself into the police and was released the same day on $2,000 bail. Police advised her to stay away from condo balconies and those who she filmed the video with.

Zoia was expelled from her dental hygiene school and, according to her lawyer, lost a lot of her friends.

However, it appears that Zoia took her controversy in stride, as she has used her internet notoriety to boost her Instagram followers to 32,000 and even occasionally book modelling gigs.

A sentencing hearing is expected to take place Jan. 14.

