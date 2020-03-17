COVID-19 global responses

A timeline of reactions to the global pandemic

Beginning of virus

December 2019

The novel coronavirus is detected through a pneumonia outbreak in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province. It is later discovered that the origin of the disease was from a wet market in Wuhan. Wildlife and farm animals were piled on top of cages, which allowed excrement, blood and pus to drip from cage to cage. This allowed the virus to be passed to humans through their consumption of the livestock. The virus is reported to be a hybrid between a bat-origin coronavirus and a pangolin-origin coronavirus.

First case in Toronto

Jan 25, 2020

A man was tested positive for the virus after travelling from Wuhan to Canada. As of March 17, the virus has spread to over 10 Canadian provinces with 177 cases reported in Ontario.

The virus spreads internationally through travel. Persons exhibiting symptoms, which include dry cough and fever, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. International travellers, especially those from the Hubei province, are being closely monitored, according to the Government of Canada’s webpage. The GC page advises Canadians against non-essential travel. Globally now, thousands of planes have been cancelled, according to multiple news outlets including the BBC.

WHO releases video on global COVID-19 threat

Jan 25, 2020 to Feb. 25, 2020

On Jan. 25, 2020, WHO released a video explaining the novel coronavirus including how to be prepared when facing the virus. They introduce the disease as COVID-19, labelling the virus responsible for the disease as SARS-CoV-2. The video explains that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and that it can be passed along through the spread of respiratory droplets, transmitted by sneezing or coughing.

On Feb. 25, 2020, WHO officially labelled the novel disease COVID-19. According to WHO, the virus was not referred to as the SARS-CoV-2 due to preventing unnecessary panic.

Monetary funds for vulnerable nations

Feb. 5, 2020 to March 1, 2020

On Feb. 5, 2020, WHO releases the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, which outlines how vulnerable nations with weaker healthcare systems can protect themselves from the spread of the virus. WHO asks for US$675 million from the global community to pitch in and protect vulnerable and underdeveloped nations.

On March 1, 2020, WHO releases a statement that Mark Lowcock, the United Nations humanitarian chief, allowed for a UN grant of US$15 million to be given to WHO to protect vulnerable nations.

Global pandemic and lockdown

March 11, 2020 to March 16, 2020

On March 11, 2020, WHO declares COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.

Italy, which has the second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19, goes into “lockdown.” Several European nations follow suit including Spain and France. Other nations such as Greece are considering doing the same.

Many mass gatherings globally are postponed or cancelled. However, on March 14, across Italy, Italians can be heard singing in unison from balconies and windows. The event is seen as a moment of ‘joy’ in anxious times.

On March 16, 2020, the European Union’s executive proposes a 30-day ban on non-essential incoming travel to counter the virus’ spread.

Canada’s prime minister in quarantine

March 12, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, develops flu-like symptoms after returning from travel in the United Kingdom. While she is tested for COVID-19, she, her children, and the prime minister self-isolate.

Soon after, it is revealed that Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the disease.

Many celebrities and public figures, including politicians across the globe, report testing positive for COVID-19.

Ryerson Closes

March 13, 2020

Sudbury, Ont.-based Laurentian University, closes down at noon on March 11 and moves its classes online as of March 12.

On March 12, all publicly funded schools are ordered to go on lockdown for three weeks following the March Break. The following day, several Ontario universities rapidly announce that they, too, will close, including Ryerson, which was the second-last Toronto university to close, despite being located in a downtown hub, putting it at higher risk of facilitating the virus’ spread.

Ryerson states that while classes are being moved online, the campus remains open and residence students have not been sent home. Students abroad are requested to return to Canada, and Ryerson offers to pay for their return tickets.

Closing borders and travel bans

March 13 to March 16, 2020

On March 16, Justin Trudeau announces that Canada is denying entry for people who aren’t Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The American land border will continue to be open and Canada continues trade with foreign nations.

The prime minister notes in his announcement, “anyone who has symptoms will not be able to come to Canada.”

On March 13, American president, Donald Trump announces a 30-day ban on citizens of 26 European nations including Italy, France, Greece and Spain.

First case near Ryerson

March 16, 2020

On March 16, Ryerson releases a statement about an individual in 1 Dundas Street West who tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was not a Ryerson employee — they worked in one of the building’s other tenants. Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns 1 Dundas Street West, said it will close its office space to allow for through sanitization.

Ontario declares a state of emergency

March 17, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declares a state of emergency in the province due to COVID-19.

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the Ontario government is using its power to ensure the safety of its individuals.

As a result, the following establishments are to close: facilities that host indoor recreational programs, public libraries, private schools, child care centres, bars and restaurants, theatres and concert venues.

Organized public events of 50 or more people are prohibited, including parades and religious services.

