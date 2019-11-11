Davenhill Senior Living closed for safety reasons

Residents from retirement home are left with more questions after learning about the reason for the home’s closure

Minister of Seniors and Accessibility of Ontario, Raymond Cho disclosed Nov. 7 that Davenhill Senior Living was closed due to safety concerns.

Davenhill Senior Living had announced its closure on July 3, following an “extensive” review. With a capacity to house 313 residents, it had nearly 150 occupants at the time its closure was announced.

“I got the report from the retirement homes authority. They told me that the home actually didn’t provide a safe and secure environment for the seniors. That’s why the home is closed,” Cho said in the legislature assembly. “Now firefighters and the municipalities and all of the community agencies are working very hard to make sure that the residents in that home will be properly placed.”

No particular incident was disclosed regarding what might have triggered the security reasons.

NDP MPP Jessica Bell asked Cho during the question period about Betty Robinson, who is one of two residents left at the home.

“Betty is 97 years old and lives at Davenhill. She doesn’t want to leave, and she’s fighting this forced removal as best as she can. But Davenhill is calling her incessantly, asking her when she’s going to leave,” Bell said. “They’re closing entire floors, they’re threatening to cancel meal programs and they’re even selling the furniture, even though Betty has never been served with an official eviction notice.”

Bell also wrote a letter to the minister in August to ask for a review of the Retirement Homes Act (RHA) for better protection for seniors like Robinson. Cho responded by saying the act is “just fine as it is,” according to Bell.

The announcement of its closure came as a surprise to many residents, as they were given a positive financial report at the recent Davenhill’s town hall meeting in late February.

Davenhill’s finance and administration manager Glenn Goertzen said at the meeting, “Davenhill had returned to profitability during those six months [from July 1 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018] and that revenue was increased over the same period in the previous year.”

Goertzen added that the memory care units on the fourth floor for residents with dementia was a huge success and that it had 38 prospective residents on the waitlist. Residents like Betty Robinson and their family members also assumed Davenhill is closing due to financial issues, prior to the legislative meeting.

“I find Minister Cho’s comment that the home didn’t provide a safe and secure environment for the seniors to be extremely upsetting,” said Dianne Robinson, the daughter of Betty Robinson. “Maybe that’s why there was such a push to get them out so quickly before anyone could find out. Many of us assumed the closure was the result of financial issues-could be both though.”

Vice president of Davenhill’s transition company Sylvia Watts sent an email to Dianne Robinson Oct. 1 to notify her about the change of closure date.

“There are approximately 30 residents still at Davenhill, and they will all be moved out by October 31st,” Watts said. “Transitions by Greenhouse has helped every resident of Davenhill–will you let us help you too?”

Davenhill has a legal responsibility to operate and provide care services until Nov. 30, in accordance with the notice Davenhill submitted to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA).

“The RHRA confirms that Davenhill Senior Living has provided notice to the RHRA that the home intends to close at the end of November 2019, as has been reported in the media,” the RHRA’s website states.

The Ryersonian contacted Hon. Raymond Cho’s office for comment— they have yet to respond.