DMZ COVID-19 Hackathon: finding ways to “flatten the curve”

Hackathon aimed to accelerate innovative solutions to global pandemic

As social distancing and self-isolation are being practiced all over Canada because of COVID-19, the Digital Media Zone (DMZ) at Ryerson has launched an online competition where applicants can brainstorm, experiment and design solutions to fight various issues caused by the pandemic.

The DMZ’s #HackTheCurve challenge allows participants to create online teams that jointly devise solutions to tackle the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The challenge started Wednesday, where applicants formed teams of up to five people to hack while receiving access to workshops led by experts in the startup ecosystem. The challenge will run until April 22.

Teams are competing for up to $10,000 in cash prizes. The winner will be announced virtually on April 23. Along with the cash prizes, winners will receive an expedited application for a DMZ membership – an essential business services package worth over $90,000, and exposure to media and government stakeholders.

“We’re encouraging innovators across Canada to take advantage of online tools in order to work collaboratively and create solutions that can support businesses, government and individuals impacted by COVID-19. locally and globally,” said executive director of the DMZ, Abdullah Snobar.

Suggested themes include:

business continuity

frontline worker support

improvements to housing and rental systems

healthcare improvements

supports for non-profit organizations

services helping marginalized communities

communication platforms

crisis management tools

delivery improvements

personal financial management

government technology solutions

services for seniors

For more information on this contest visit dmz.to/hackthecurve.