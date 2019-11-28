Do Ryerson students eat breakfast?

Many people consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day. But how many people are actually eating breakfast regularly? Ryersonian reporter Aria de Lima surveyed 110 Ryerson students to find out.
Many people consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day. But how many people are actually eating breakfast regularly? Ryersonian reporter Aria de Lima surveyed 110 Ryerson students to find out.
This is a joint byline.
Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.
It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV.
Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.
This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.