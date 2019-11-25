Don Cherry’s back like he never left

Just over a week after being fired from Rogers and Sportsnet for a rant directed towards immigrants, Don Cherry has produced a new show called “The Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast”.

Don Cherry was the host of Coach’s Corner during Hockey Night in Canada for 38 years. He was fired recently for offensive comments made towards immigrants during a live broadcast. (Photo courtesy Wikipedia)

The first episode of the podcast was released on Spotify and other streaming services on Tuesday. In it, Cherry addressed his termination from Sportsnet, Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice Richard, and his experience as a coach in Boston.

“I offered to explain, not an apology, but I was gonna smooth it over,” said Cherry. “They made conditions that made it impossible for me to do it. I guess I bit the bullet.”

Cherry says that his son Tim, and his grandson Del, will be joining him regularly as co-hosts. Ron MacLean, Cherry’s co-host during Coach’s Corner, will not.

They plan to record and post the podcast on Mondays in order to cover what hockey events happened during the weekend prior. It will begin as an audio broadcast, but Cherry’s son Tim believes it could grow into more.

This isn’t the first time Cherry has branched out into other shows, “Don Cherry’s Grapevine Show” was a television show that aired from 1982-83 in which he did what he does best: talk hockey.



Next week, they’ll have Bruins enforcer Terry O’Reilly as a guest and discuss his time playing under Cherry’s leadership.