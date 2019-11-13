Engineering students donate blood in friendly competition

Biomedical engineering takes first place once again, 49 students sign up in total

Engineering students donated blood last week at the Canadian Blood Services clinic near Yonge and Bloor streets. (Chelsey Gould/Ryersonian)

Last week 49 students signed up to donate blood at the Canadian Blood Services clinic near Yonge and Bloor streets, with biomedical engineering students taking the lead in signups.

The discipline earned bragging rights once again, having also won the previous engineering blood drive in winter 2019.

The Ryerson Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES), with the support of over 20 student groups, revived the blood drive initiative last winter, for the first time since 2015. In that drive, they had about 80 participants.

This fall’s drive is the second consecutive one and Ginette Hartell, vice-president of the Ryerson Biomedical Engineering Society, said she hopes that it will continue each semester.

Hartell said that the drop in numbers from the last drive is likely due to the signup period starting during midterms. “(Canadian Blood Services volunteers) were still incredibly grateful to get people, and especially because they tend to give us their less busy times … being able to fill those gaps where they don’t normally have people is a huge bonus for them,” she said.

“Their snacks are amazing and the volunteers are super nice,” she added.

During the blood drive, a friendly competition takes place to see which engineering department is the most engaged in donating blood. The score is based on the number of signups.

“The competition is based on signups only because I don’t want to discount anybody that took the time out of their day to go and then weren’t eligible … because that’s something you definitely can’t control,” she said.

Hartell said that engineering focus is because “part of the engineering culture is banding together and giving back to the community,” but any eligible student is welcome to participate.

The total by engineering discipline for the fall 2019 drive is as follows:

Biomedical — 22

Civil — 8

Mechanical — 6

Aerospace — 6

Computer electrical — 4

Other — 3

On the online signup form, links were provided to information on donor eligibility.

Participants had transportation costs between the clinic and campus covered.

Students can stay tuned for the next blood drive in winter 2020, or donate on their own time if eligible.