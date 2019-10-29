Everything you need to know to get through Mercury retrograde this season

Mercury Retrograde is coming and here are some ways you can prepare

Buckle up because we are about to enter our third and final season of Mercury retrograde. While the season has an awful reputation due to its themes of miscommunication and disaster, with a little preparation, this can be a great time for some self-reflection.

(courtesy of crystalsntherapy via instagram)

WHAT IS MERCURY RETROGRADE?

When a planet goes into retrograde, it is believed in the astrology world that the area of life it rules, resets and rests. In Mercury’s case, its the planet that rules over communication. When it goes into retrograde, many fear that arguments and misunderstandings can arise. Some even put off making big decisions, travel or confrontation.

MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO

This year on Oct. 31st, Mercury will enter its third and final retrograde of 2019 in Scorpio. This water sign is all about deep feelings and intense loyalty. Make sure to put aside a lot of time this season to reflect on suppressed emotions coming to the surface.

(courtesy of the_witching_hour13 via Instagram)

1.CHECK! CHECK! CHECK!

During this time you may want to be extra careful with your communication. That means texts, DM’s, emails – everything! Re-read them and check before you accidentally send something you don’t mean. Also triple check who you’re sending these messages to. The last thing you want to do is send your mom a text that was meant for bae.

(Courtesy of tenor)

2. GET ORGANIZED

It’s always good to be on top of things but this is especially important during this season. Mercury retrograde tends to throw things off sync so it’s best to hand write calendars, journals and reminders. Technology could betray you this season and with exams coming up, the last thing you want is for all of your documents to be wiped. So back everything up, twice!

(Courtesy of youtu.be vis gyfcat)

3. SLEEP

This time could be very trying and you’re going to be working double time processing all the intense emotion. Try to get as much sleep as possible so you will be in your best condition to take on anything MR throws at you. If you’re getting between seven and nine hours a night, you’d be making the National Sleep Foundation proud.

(courtesy of kyle krieger via tenor)

4. LEAN IN AND EMBRACE IT

Even though it may seem scary for some, the best way to get through it is accept that it’s happening and go with the flow. There is no point fighting things when everything gets thrown off course. Take this time to catch up on some much needed rest so it won’t mess with your productivity this season.

(courtesy of jameshill3 via tenor)

