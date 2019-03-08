“Ideally Ford will bring back the Ontario Autism Program (OAP) we already had, which was needs based. And just acknowledge that this is what is needed by the people and acknowledge as well that autism is not isolated to just families who have autism. It is a society and cultural issue and we can’t be shunned away and hidden.” — Kelly Vanwalleghem

“I have five kids total but two kids on the spectrum, specifically on opposite sides of the spectrum. I have a son that is high-functioning and I have a daughter that has severe autism and is non-verbal. My son has never required intensive support, so essentially with this new program, my son is going to be receiving the same amount of support as my daughter who cannot speak and that still wears a diaper. It is completely ridiculous for us. She is going to the most intensive IBI (intensive behavioural intervention) that you can at this moment. This will stop in May due to these new changes and she will have nothing and her therapy costs roughly between $70,000 to $80,000 a year.” — Lily Stacy