Federal election campaign kicks off today

Canadians will elect a new government Monday, Oct. 21 (Festivo/Needpix)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette Wednesday morning to request to dissolve Parliament, officially kicking off the campaign season for Canada’s 43rd general election.

After the meeting, Trudeau stood at Rideau Hall in front of about 30 people that he described as “friendly Canadians” and said that soon, Canadians will “decide what kind of future we want to build together.”

Trudeau did not go into details about the Liberal platform but said that “Canadians understand climate change is a real threat,” and proposed that, if re-elected, “new jobs would be connected to a cleaner and more green economy.”

After the announcement, Trudeau left with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, for the airport to fly to Vancouver, B.C., where he will officially start his campaign.

Party leaders Justin Trudeau of the Liberals, Andrew Scheer of the Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh of the NDP and Elizabeth May of the Green Party have 40 days to campaign for Canadian votes. While some parties had already begun their soft campaigns, the official start enforces strict rules on spending and advertising.

The Liberal and Conservative parties have not made education-specific proposals, while the Green Party has promised to abolish tuition and eliminate student debt up to $10,000. The NDP has promised to cancel all interest on existing and future student loans.

The candidates for Toronto Centre include; Liberal MP Bill Morneau, Annamie Paul of the Green Party,the NDP’s Brian Chang and the Conservatives’ Ryan Lester, who is a Ryerson alumnus.

The official English-language federal leadership debate will take place Oct. 7, with the French-language debate taking place Oct. 10.

The federal election will take place Oct. 21.

