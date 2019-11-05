Firefighter critically injured after blaze near corner of Jarvis and Shuter streets

Two captains fell three storeys from an abandoned building, one released with broken leg

Structural engineers examine the site near Jarvis and Shuter streets Monday afternoon.(Chelsey Gould/Ryersonian)

One firefighter remains in critical condition after falling from a burning building near Jarvis and Shuter streets on Saturday.

Toronto fire crews were called to the 85 Shuter St. blaze at 2 a.m. on Nov. 2 for a three-alarm fire.

Two fire captains were cutting holes to ventilate the building — a normal procedure to make the building safe for crew to enter and check for occupants — when they fell three storeys from the abandoned building, Chief Matthew Pegg said during a press conference on Saturday.

“The firefighters that were injured today were … working very, very hard under very challenging conditions,” said Pegg. “They were working diligently to create ventilation structures that would allow us to remove the trapped heat, gas, and smoke from the building.”

Media update 06:00 hours Shuter st just east of Jarvis. Acting Fire Chief Jessop will address media. Two firefighters have been injured fighting this fire. pic.twitter.com/c3q56b1m14 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) November 2, 2019

The two were immediately sent to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital, five blocks down the street.

Later on Saturday, the other captain was released from the hospital with a broken leg.

The incident later became a four-alarm fire, meaning the call was made for 18 to 21 emergency vehicles.

According to CP24, Mayor John Tory identified the critically injured captain as Jim Warren, who has spent 36 years with police and fire services

Both firefighters were highly experienced captains, according to Pegg.

Structural engineers were seen examining the site Monday afternoon in preparation for demolition. The building has been deemed structurally unsound.

85 Shuter St. is one of three historic buildings set to be dismantled and reincorporated into a proposed 32-storey residential tower known as the Garden District Condominium by Hyde Park Homes and The Sher Corporation. A residential demolition application was submitted for 79, 81 and 85 Shuter Street and approved by the Toronto and East York Community Council in October.

The Office of the Fire Marshal investigated over the weekend and has yet to release the cause of the fire.