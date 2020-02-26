Ontario’s first francophone university to open in Toronto

L’Université de L’Ontario français is set to open in September 2021

Remembering the project’s initial cancellation by the Progressive Conservative government in November 2018, Wednesday’s signing marked a moment of celebration (Courtesy of Steve Paikin via Twitter).

In a historic moment for Ontario, Dyane Adam signed papers on Wednesday guaranteeing federal and provincial funding for the province’s first French-language university.

L’Université de L’Ontario français will open its doors in September 2021 in Toronto, with funding from the federal and provincial government for its first eight years.

Adam, Canada’s former commissioner of official languages, has been appointed the first president of the university.

Federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed the funding at a press conference on Wednesday, along with Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Minister of Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney and MPP Ross Romano.

The university will be accepting 1,000 students into its facility, located at 9 Lower Jarvis St., in September of next year.

Students will be able to acquire bachelor degrees in four different programs, including human plurality, world economics, urban environments and digital culture.

The university’s official website says that there may be a possibility of online learning for students interested in distance education.

With over 622,000 francophone people living in Ontario, L’Université de L’Ontario français will provide a space for French-speaking people to pursue post-secondary education in their first language.

People took to Twitter to share their excitement about the new university:

Another failure of the Doug Ford government. — Stu Gatz (@StewartGatz) February 26, 2020

Un gros MERCI à notre gouv fédéral pour avoir secouré ce projet. Nos bourreaux conservateurs l’ont coupé de leur budget, mais ça on n’en parle plus. Étonnant! — CaTrike Guy (@CharlesDeschen1) January 22, 2020

Quand on veut, on peut. L’Université de l’Ontario français a maintenant pignon sur rue à Toronto. #onfr #uof https://t.co/vQVbj8cLBz — Caroline Séguin (@caroaottawa) February 26, 2020

Making up almost five per cent of the population, francophone people in Ontario are more likely to hold an apprenticeship or trade certificate as opposed to a university degree, according to provincial statistics.

There are currently two francophone colleges in Ontario: Collège Boréal in Sudbury and La Cité in Ottawa and Alfred, but no universities.

With the city’s growing French population, L’Université de L’Ontario français will be a welcome “nouvelle” addition to Toronto.