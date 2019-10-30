Five budget-friendly Halloween events near Ryerson

Celebrate Halloween this year for $10 or less

(Photo courtesy of Torange.Biz)

1.Halloween on Church

The Church and Wellesley Village will once again host a Halloween extravaganza.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, the free, all-age, pedestrian-only street party takes place on Church between Wood and Gloucester Street.

CIUT 89.5 FM will pump music north of Wellesley featuring special guest DJs.

Known for its crazy display of costumes, and just a 15-minute walk from campus, this street party will fulfil all your spookiest wishes.

2. Trick or Treat

Have the sweetest Halloween this year inside Cake Bar and Nightclub on Oct. 31.

Notorious for their budget-friendly drinks, Cake offers bottle service packages starting at $100 with $3 drinks and $4 beers all night long.

Doors open at 10 p.m. but take advantage of free entry before 11 p.m. by signing up for the online guestlist.

Costumes aren’t required for you Halloween grinches, but are obviously highly encouraged.

3. Dancing Queen: ABBA & Queen Halloween Dance Party

Thursday night and the lights are low!

Lee’s Palace is hosting a Queen and ABBA hits-inspired Halloween dance party, where you can dance and you can jive while having the time of your life on Oct. 31.

With two floors and two DJs, this venue is a 20-minute subway ride from campus. But don’t forget your I.D or you’ll “bite the dust” at this 19+ event.

Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets are only $10.

4. Jane’s Party

The Horseshoe Tavern presents “Alive at the Horseshoe!” on Halloween night with performances by Jane’s Party, FRANKIIE and Side Hustle.

With genres ranging from pop-rock to indie, these Canadian bands know how to put on an exciting live show.

This tavern near Queen and Spadina has a vibrant and retro atmosphere.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance but $15 at the door. You also must be 19+ to enter.

5. IT… Is Halloween Night

IT… is Halloween night at bar244 but don’t worry, Pennywise the clown won’t be in attendance.

With $3 drinks and free cover on guestlist before 11 p.m. what more could you ask for?

This Adelaide West club warns guests it becomes especially packed on Halloween night, so arrive early to avoid line-ups.

As usual you must be 19+ to enter and doors open at 10 p.m.