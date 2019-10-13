Five places serving Thanksgiving dinner close to Ryerson University

Avoid the hassle of cooking and cleaning Thanksgiving dinner and go out to eat instead

Thanksgiving is usually a time for people to get together with family and friends and enjoy a meal together. For some, getting home can be a challenge. Especially for students studying further away from home. Here is a list of five locations close to Ryerson University that are serving Thanksgiving dinner for those who can’t make it home, or maybe for those of you who just don’t feel like dealing with the cooking and clean up that comes with the big Thanksgiving dinner.



1) Swiss Chalet:

Swiss Chalet will be serving Thanksgiving dinner until Oct 14, 2019. Your meal will include chicken, stuffing, cranberry sauce, a side dish of your choosing, Lindor chocolates and a slice of pie. The closest Swiss Chalet to Ryerson campus is located at 362 Yonge Street.

(Aria de Lima/Ryersonian)

2) Fran’s Diner:

Fran’s Diner on College street is now serving Thanksgiving meals until Tuesday Oct. 16. at 12:00 p.m. For $29.95 your meal will include your choice of soup or salad, a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes, carrots and apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. It also comes with a beverage including tea or coffee.

(Photo courtesy of Derek Tsang via Wikimedia Commons)

3) Sneaky Dees:

Celebrate Deesgiving at Sneaky Dees at 431 College street. Enjoy some roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, stuffing and a dinner roll for $21. They will also be serving pumpkin pie for dessert. On Sunday Oct. 13, dinner will be served after 4:00 p.m. and will be served ALL DAY on Thanksgiving day.

Photo courtesy of SimonP via Wikimedia Commons

4) HOTHOUSE:

Located at 35 Church Street, the HOTHOUSE is serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Sunday Oct. 13 after 4:00 p.m and Monday Oct. 14 after 12:00 p.m. Hothouse is bringing you a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. For $30 your meal comes with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, brussel sprouts, acorn squash, cranberry sauce, gravy and your choice of pumpkin or apple pie for dessert.

(Julianna Perkins/Ryersonian)



5) Cafe Boulud:

Looking for something a little bit on the fancier side? On Sunday Oct.13, Café Boulud will be offering brunch from 10:30 a.m to 2:00 p.m and dinner from 5:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m. They will also be serving Thanksgiving dinner on Monday Oct. 14, from 12:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m. Choose from a variety of options including pumpkin tortellini, turducken and turkey benny. The café is located at the Four Seasons at 60 Yorkville Ave.

( Photo courtesy of cafeboulud.com)

Happy Thanksgiving!

