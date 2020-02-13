Five ways to celebrate your besties this Galentine’s Day

Because your gals deserve some love too

(Brent Smyth/ Ryersonian)

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always have to be synonymous with flowers, candlelight and romance. If Feb. 14 is a day dedicated to couples, Feb. 13 is for the girls, a.k.a. Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day, first pioneered 10 years ago by Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope, isn’t the anti to Valentine’s Day. For women, both single and in relationships, it’s a day to round up the squad and celebrate our all-important female friendships.

If you’re looking for fun activities for you and your girl gang, we’ve lined up five things you can do in the city this Thursday or on the weekend.

Dance the night away at Love Child on Feb. 15

For you gals who want a glam night out, look no further than Love Child Social House. Saturday nights at Love Child are made for a girls night out; year round, ladies don’t pay cover before 11pm. It’s the perfect destination for those craving high energy, great music and an excuse to dress up. Bonus: the space is inspired by a Carribean beach party. It features palm trees, pastel prints and hot pink neon signs, making it an ideal spot for those looking to get some fire Instagram snaps.

Live out your pop girl group dreams at Bar + Karaoke

Did you know that singing has been scientifically proven to release endorphins? So warm up those vocal chords, grab your girls and head out to Bar + Karaoke for a night filled with laughs, good times and memories to be made. The bar, which features a clean and modern aesthetic, charges $30 per hour for a small room that can fit up to seven people. They accept reservations and even allow outside food. Imagine? You could eat homemade cookies while watching your bestie belt out their best rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Name a more fabulous night. We dare you.

Zen out at Afterglow Yoga

For those of you looking for a relaxing night after a stressful week, why not grab your pals and take a yoga class? Afterglow Yoga, located in the Beaches, embodies that chill, California yoga scene we’re all after. If you’re a beginner, don’t feel intimidated. The studio offers a large selection of classes that vary in style and skill level, from ‘Vinyasa 101’ to high intensity ‘Yoga HIIT.’ The best part? You leave class feeling like the kind of chick who enthusiastically eats kale and drinks three litres of water on the daily. You will truly, excuse the pun, glow.

Keep it low-key with a girls night in

This list wouldn’t be complete without a girl’s night in option. If you and your pals wanna go sans makeup, wear your pajamas and vegetate, then that is what you should do. Grab some wine, popcorn (maybe even try to arrange a junk food potluck) and get ready to Netflix the night away. If we could offer a few great movie options, we would highly recommend Marriage Story or The Notebook (if you want that emotional goodness) or keep it light-hearted with classics like Bridesmaids and The Devil Wears Prada. And if chick-flicks aren’t your thing, we all love a good Star Wars binge.

Treat yourselves at Majesty’s Pleasure

Majesty’s Pleasure… even the name itself sounds opulent. The spa, which features amazing cocktails, is the perfect destination for those of you seeking a little indulgence. Their catchphrase says it all: “where fun and beauty meets pleasure.” The spa features various services, from manicures to facials to lash tints, so there’s bound to be something for everyone. Self-care is so important, so if you have the means, consider a group trip to one of the spa’s two locations: King Street or Yorkville Avenue.

And there you have it. Five fun friend date ideas to celebrate you and your faves. We would be nowhere without our friends, so it’s only fitting that we take the time to show them how much we appreciate them this Valentine’s season.