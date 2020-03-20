Five ways to stay entertained at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing doesn’t have to be miserable

(Courtesy Unsplash)

As COVID-19 continues to spread, social distancing has become more crucial than ever. While staying confined in the comfort of your home may seem fun at first, isolation can soon become a major source of boredom and loneliness, especially during such uncertain times. Since staying home is the safest precaution we can take as we ride this COVID-19 wave, we’ve put together a handful of ways you can stay entertained at home without going crazy.

Take up a new creative hobby

Remember that long forgotten New Year’s resolution from 2013 where you confidently declared to your friends and family that you were going to learn to paint? Or play piano? Or crochet? Or create a vision board? Guess what: you finally have the time.

In fact, studies show that being bored sparks creativity. Although boredom often gets associated with a negative connotation, restless minds can’t help but seek new stimulation. So if you find yourself feeling bored of your everyday hobbies, try something new. Giving your mind an opportunity to explore a new creative endeavour could be exactly what you need to get over those afternoon slumps and reinvigorate your day.

A few more ideas you can try: drawing, origami, creating your own skincare/beauty products, learning a new instrument, starting a blog/podcast, journaling, creating video content, sewing, scrapbooking, audio mixing, taking a free online course, messing around on Photoshop or DIY-ing some thrifted furniture. The possibilities are endless.

Perfect your cooking skills

Cooking is one of those necessary “adulting” skills that is actually really fun. The kitchen is the perfect space for experimentation, and now that you have the time, why not try out all those fun recipes you have saved on Instagram?

Additionally, cooking (or baking) can be surprisingly meditative — it’s a perfect activity for those who want to keep their hands busy. Blast your favourite playlist or podcast while you cook to make it a fun, creative experience. The best part? You get to eat all the delicious food you make.

Develop an at-home workout regime

Staying in shape can be tough when you’re balancing a busy schedule. Looking on the bright side, being stuck at home gives you the perfect opportunity to jump-start a new fitness regime. Yes, it’s a little more challenging without the luxury of a gym, but there are so many apps and videos to guide you and help you think outside the box when it comes to at-home fitness. YouTube alone is an amazing resource for home workouts, and is a great place to start if you’re stumped.

Staying active during isolation is a small move that can have a big impact. After all, exercise releases endorphins and endorphins make you happy. Which, arguably, is something we all need during the stress of COVID-19.

Another note: Social distancing doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors. Go for a walk, or a jog around your neighbourhood. Get fresh air when you can.

Challenge yourself to a book-binge

Netflix may seem like the obvious answer during times like these. Bingeing a new show is great, but why not switch it up and challenge yourself to a book-binge instead? After all, you finally have the time to read all those books that have been collecting dust at the bottom of your shelf.

Better yet, you can even start a virtual book club with your friends. Assign a book, and set a time to chat on Skype at the end of the week. You can eat snacks, drink wine and socialize with your friends, all in the comfort of your own home.

Amp up your self-care game

With time to kill, why not treat yourself to a few pamper sessions? You obviously can’t go out and get a facial at a crowded spa, but it’s easy enough to recreate a similar experience at home. Exfoliate, slather on a face mask and relax; give yourself a manicure and pedicure, do a hair mask, sort out your eyebrows, practise some new makeup looks. You deserve the love.

The most important thing you can do for yourself right now is stay busy, stay happy and stay inspired. Use this time as a way to foster creativity and stretch beyond your boundaries. This is an unusual situation, so it’s only natural to experience difficulty functioning as you normally would. And that’s OK. Do something different instead. And when all of this is over, who knows? Maybe you’ll leave the house having discovered something new about yourself.