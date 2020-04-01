Four people share their working from home routine

‘It’s actually making me thrive and worry less.’

(Heather Taylor-Singh/The Ryersonian)

In the midst of a pandemic, social distancing and self-isolation are being enforced. This means most non-essential businesses, schools and workplaces are closed for the foreseeable future and many of us are doing everything from at home, including work. Whether you’re a student or someone with a 9-5 job, having to work from home every single day is less than ideal.

We asked four people who are currently working from home about how their routines have changed and how they’re taking this time to slow down and make the most of their current situation.

Note: Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

Soumya Chaudhari, 21, software engineer

What does your current work-from-home routine look like?

I wake up around 6 a.m., then workout and take a shower to start work at 8 a.m.. I then take my lunch off from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to watch a show. Then work from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. I believe that working out in the morning puts me in a good mood to work. I talk to my co-workers throughout the day on Slack so I don’t feel like I’m isolated. Also, I have virtual lunches and meetings with my teammates. We turn on our cameras so that we feel like there is another person on the other end.

What has been the biggest shift for you since you started working-from-home?

The fact that I don’t have to commute. Commuting sucks.

While circumstances aren’t ideal, what’s your favourite part about being at home?

The biggest shift has been talking to my colleagues in between meetings and the small little interactions and jokes we had going on in-between work. At home, it’s just about working continuously and finding little breaks when you can. It’s similar to having random isolated breaks versus random team breaks.

Jessica Meneses, 29, design assistant at MARY YOUNG

What does your work-from-home routine look like?

I try the best I can to stick to a daily routine, which would start with my morning coffee. Once I check the news and do a little Instagram scrolling, I head to my new home office (my kitchen table) and get working on emails and such. I try to stick to my usual lunch time to keep my dinner consistent and to avoid unnecessary snacking. After that, back to the computer I go. With many non-essential businesses closing — including our manufacturer — my daily tasks have shifted to more of the design aspect. No time like the present to perfect our styles and work on improvements. Once my “work day” is over, I open a much needed beer or grab a glass of wine.

What has been the biggest shift for you since you started working-from-home?

The biggest shift since starting to work-from-home is not having access to all my resources. Working for a smaller company, my job title has a larger range than design assistant and I find my list of tasks to be everchanging. There’s a lot I am able to do at home, but a good chunk of my daily routine becomes more complicated. Designing and editing physical patterns and sewing first samples is a big part of my job — something I’m currently unable to work on without lugging materials to my apartment.

While circumstances aren’t ideal, what’s your favourite part about being at home?

The circumstances aren’t ideal, but I’m one of the lucky ones. My favourite part about being at home is that sweatpants or MARY YOUNG styles are appropriate workwear.

Sarah Bauman, 20, third-year photography student at Ryerson University

What does your current work-from-home routine look like?

Something that really helps me is keeping routine! I am an early sleeper and an early riser; the last two weeks I’ve been in bed around 8:30 p.m. and awake around 6:30 a.m. I’m a huge morning person, so I like to reserve a couple hours to do things I like before I do school work. The last couple days I’ve tried to incorporate movement as the first thing I do. I normally walk a lot, so my body definitely has noticed the lack of exercise I’ve experienced recently, so I try to stretch or do yoga.

I’ve been showering and getting ready like normal. I am a huge breakfast fan so I have been making really fun breakfasts like pancakes in the morning. After breakfast I usually have Zoom classes, so I’ll either attend a class or work on an assignment. When I’m done with the work I’ve decided to do for the day, I try to do a hands on activity — like crocheting or collaging. I’ve also been filming parts of my day just for myself, almost like a video diary.

At some point in the day I usually call someone or reach out to someone close to me. I have been doing a lot of cooking and cleaning. I also just started watching Boy Meets World and it’s taking a lot of self control to not spend my entire day watching.

What has been the biggest shift for you since you started working-from-home?

I think the biggest shift is adjusting to a lack of movement as well as structuring my day. Usually my day has more structure, so trying to allot what I’m going to do and when is something I’ve been trying to do. It’s a bit overwhelming to go into a day without direction and I’m a big planner, so I’ve been making a lot of to-do lists. I also think trying to stretch and get fresh air, even by opening a window, is a good way to get air and feel a bit less confined in a small space and feel a bit less restricted.

While circumstances aren’t ideal, what’s your favourite part about being at home?

There are a few things I’ve found really nice about staying in the home. One is wearing fun things and playing around with my look. Since I dress pretty minimally day-to-day it’s been fun to wear things I wouldn’t normally on a daily basis. I’ve also been taking time to try new recipes. I’ve also been thinking about new hobbies and skills I could learn. There are so many things I want to learn so I think now is the perfect time. I’ve been taking a lot of time to do things I love — journaling, reading, collaging, and crochet. I find it really grounding and it also helps me spend less time on my phone, so I feel much more present.

Caroline Nitsch, 35, freelance creative director

What does your current work-from-home routine look like?

My current routine has become much more regimented so that I don’t get distracted, especially since my husband is around. I have set times to workout and we use a Google Calendar to plot down chores and personal time so that we can let each other be. I was very resistant to being so bogged down, with noting down every commitment, but it’s actually making me thrive and worry less.

Since I am setting myself time slots and have everything else that’s important plotted out as well, I don’t get as worried about trying to get everything done and feeling overwhelmed. We’ve also plotted out times to walk the dog to get outside and get some air.

So far it’s working quite well. I have less work at the moment, with all the uncertainty going on, so I’m trying to stay productive and focus on my website or personal projects.

What has the working-from-home taught you about community?

Working from home has brought me closer to my community and has created more meaningful connections. I think with remote work this involves greater trust and accountability, which is powerful and can sometimes lack in full time on-site roles. I’ve learned a lot about effective communication and gratitude, so I think that remote work has been a fulfilling experience. My mental health thrives when I work from home, so I feel I’m bringing my best self out to my clients and friends. I’ve also been able to focus on personal projects and volunteer work as a result, which I find enriching.

While circumstances aren’t ideal, what’s your favourite part about being at home?

My favourite part about being home right now is being forced to slow down even more than usual. I’m making better use of my time and the capacity to be creative within my means as well as connecting with loved ones.