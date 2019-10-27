Four spooky Ryerson events to get you into the Halloween spirit

Four ways to celebrate Halloween at Ryerson

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Halloween is the next stop on the holiday train. The horrors of ghosts, witches, zombies and midterm marks are lurking in every corner. Here are some events going on at Ryerson to help get you into the Halloween spirit.

1.Movie night

EngOut is hosting a spooky spirit movie night in room 204 of the Rogers Communications Centre. The movie of the night will be Coraline and will take place on Wednesday Oct. 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Come ready to get into the Halloween spirit with a movie and of course movie snacks.

(Photo courtesy of Dbreen via goodfreephotos.com)

2. Pumpkin Painting

Add some creative Halloween decorations to your dorm room or home with a personalized painted pumpkin. On Oct. 31, Health Out Loud Ryerson will be hosting a pumpkin painting event from 11:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m in the Student Learning Centre.

(Photo courtesy of Petr Kratochvil via publicdomainpictures.net)

3. Rye-Fright-Night

Come show off your awesome Halloween costumes at Ryerson’s Ram in the Rye. The Ryerson Students’ Union, Ryerson Communication and Design Society, Ted Rogers Students’ Society, Ryerson Science Society, Ryerson Community Services Society, Ryerson Engineering Students’ Society, Ryerson Liberal Arts Society are all coming together to put on one big Halloween bash.The night will include a costume contest, raffle prizes and a haunted hallway. The event will start at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 31 and end at 2:00 am.

(Aria de Lima/Ryersonian)

4. Creative Industries Course Union’s Halloween Bash

Looking for a night of partying? The Creative Industries Course Union is throwing a Halloween Bash at Love Child. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 and end at 1:00 a.m on Oct. 25.