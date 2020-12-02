AudioTop stories

France and Islamophobia

by Deepak Bidwai
written by Deepak Bidwai

Even 400 years after the French colonized Quebec, France wants to keep the ties with the province Quebec. However, the same France demands that Muslims who arrived in the last few decades back cut their cultural, language and religious ties to the countries they came from. We talked to author and academic Monia Mazigh about France’s colonial atrocities, rising Islamophobia and expectations from the Biden-Harris administration.

Links:

French state’s demand that Muslims forget colonial history shows double standard by Monia Mazigh

The President vs. the American Media by Ben Smith

Monia Mazigh website

