Get to know the faces behind your food

The latest additions to the World Food Market tell their stories

The World Food Market, located on Yonge Street across from the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, is home to various food vendors who create all kinds of international dishes. From authentic Mexican street food to Middle Eastern cuisine, Ryerson community members can have a taste of the world within footsteps.



With additional vendors recently added to the site, we decided to get to know the people behind the food a little better and also find out how these vendors have been adjusting to their campus-based space.

Mazeh Modern Middle-Eastern Kitchen

Mary Freij, owner of Mazeh Middle Eastern Food, a kiosk in front of Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre, smiles in her kitchen. (Jemma Dooreleyers/RSJ)

Mazeh Modern Middle-Eastern Kitchen was created by Lebanese-Palestinian owner Mary Freji five months ago along with her Persian co-owner. Freji noticed the space a few times about two years ago and got in touch with the owner once she felt like she was ready to rent. Although she’s enjoying the location, she has noticed that construction on Gould St. has affected her business. “Less people are taking this route,” said Freji. She mentioned how she can’t wait for the construction to finally be done.

The restaurant has a small menu of seven items that includes four different wraps, a rice bowl and two salads. Customers have the choice of getting beef, chicken, halloumi cheese or a vegan option for their wrap which is $7.

Montreal Smoked Meat

Mostafa Barkaoui poses behind his smoked meat kiosk’s window. (Jemma Dooreleyers/RSJ)

Montreal Smoked Meat is the newest addition to the World Food Market. Owner Mostafa Barkaoui said they’ve only been at the market for a few weeks. Prior to being downtown, Barkaoui used to do his smoked meat endeavors back in Montreal. He decided to bring the business to Toronto to “try it out and see how it goes.”

The signature item on the menu is the smoked beef brisket cushioned between two slices of rye bread with the option of regular or Dijon mustard. Barkaoui also adds a complimentary pickle with every order.

La Marquesita

Pablo Morales, 23, stands in his kitchen in La Marquesita food kiosk with his brother. (Jemma Dooreleyers/RSJ)

La Marquesita was started a year ago by 23-year-old Pablo Morales. Morales used to come to the area often and noticed one day that a spot was available, so he decided to set up shop. He said many people from the Ryerson community love eating at his restaurant. However, he also said that not too many people have been coming by due to road closures on Gould Street.

Morales sells authentic Mexican street food ranging from $6 to $15 that’s inspired by his family’s recipes.

Vegan Bear

Rachit Kumar stands in his food kiosk with the original Vegan Bear itself. (Jemma Dooreleyers/RSJ)

Vegan Bear was created by 28-year-old Rachit Kumar. The kiosk has been at the market since April 2019. After quitting his job as a corporate recruiter, Kumar decided to take his engineering degree to the market. “That’s just the millennial thing to do,” said Kumar.

Vegan Bear’s signature item is a vegan shawarma for $9.95, which Kumar often refers to as a Gyro.