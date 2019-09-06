Gigi Gorgeous kicks off Toronto Fashion Week’s Style Art initiative

Fashion designer, Ali Haider (right), waits for his signed copy of Gigi Gorgeous’ (left) new book, He Said She Said. (Photo by Victoria Esterhammer)

The launch of new photography exhibit combines the worlds of art and fashion, while adding diversity to TFW.



Toronto’s Yorkville Village mall welcomed transgender model, YouTube star and activist Gigi Gorgeous yesterday for the launch of Icon in the Making, a photo series for Toronto Fashion Week’s new Style Art initiative.



Produced by Xposed, an art-focused content platform, and featuring Gorgeous, the exhibit showcased images by world-renowned photographer Chris Nicholl who worked in collaboration with digital artist and retoucher Lorca Moore and photo editor Patty Watteyn.



The series is inspired by Gorgeous’ journey to becoming her true self. At the event, after giving a heartfelt speech to the crowd, she signed copies of her new book, He Said, She Said.



“What goes into this beautiful artwork makes you feel so validated for your journey. The images feel that much more beautiful to you. That’s exactly how I feel when I look at these,” Gorgeous said. “When I saw the cover image, it was titled ‘Icon in the Making’—and I think that is extremely flattering and humbling. I truly feel like we are all icons in the making, and I think that speaks volumes for every single person that sees this.”



All of the artwork in the exhibit is for sale along with limited edition hoodies, with all proceeds from the event going to the 519 Org.



Toronto Talents



Hear from Lucia Perna ,the fashion stylist behind XPOSED X GIGI GORGEOUS:



What was your experience like working on the XPOSED X GIGI GORGEOUS collection?

Have you ever done something like this for TFW?

Do you think that this is exhibit is progressive for the LGBTQ community in Toronto?

About Lucia Perna:

Lucia Perna is one of the talented visionaries behind TIFF’s XPOSED X GIGI GORGEOUS exhibit. In addition to being fashion editor at XPOSED, Lucia is one of Toronto’s most recognized fashion stylists. Her career took off when she accepted the position of Visual Display Artist at Holt Renfrew after graduating from Humber College. She quickly became a key stylist for the ladies’ fashion department and gained a solid reputation with notable fashion industry personalities. Since then, she has freelanced with top industry professionals and worked on countless music videos, photo shoots, and fashion shows; for television and movie sets.



A quick Q&A with fashion designer Ali Haider:



What was your role in the production of XPOSED X GIGI GORGEOUS?



Haider: I was reached out to by Lucia Perna, stylist for the shoot, I initially did not know any details except the concept, 60’s glam. My brand was represented on Gigi in three of the portraits.



What were your expectations and how did they compare to your experience?



Haider: I often lend out my clothes to stylist and not know where they will end up. I didn’t have any expectations but I was glad and very proud of the final results.



How do you think that GiGi’s message will affect TFW and spectators from the LGBTQ community?



Haider: Gigi is truly an icon in the making, and as a Torontonian she’s making us all proud around the world. I believe she and her message brings diversity to a very flat fashion industry in Toronto. We need to celebrate more individuals like Gigi who aren’t afraid of being different.

