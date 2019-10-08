Community NewsNewsTop stories

Gofundme for Yusra Javed Memorial Scholarship surpasses $10,000

by Ethan Craft
The Queen’s Park press gallery organized the crowdfunded initiative

The Gofundme campaign has reached more than $10,500 in donations. (Maria Sarrouh/Ryersonian)

A Gofundme campaign to create the Yusra Javed Memorial Scholarship has exceeded its original $5,000 goal in just four days, reaching more than $10,500.

The scholarship will honour Javed, 21, a fourth-year Ryerson journalism student and former Queen’s Park press gallery intern, who died last month after a sudden heart-related illness.

Emma Paling, HuffPost Canada reporter, organized the Yusra Javed Memorial Scholarship on behalf of the Queen’s Park press gallery. It will be valued at $2,000 per year, and will be awarded annually to a “bright journalism student” at Ryerson.

“To honour Yusra’s memory and interests, the scholarship will be given with preference to a student of colour,” Paling wrote on the campaign page.

Since it went online last Friday, the crowdfunded scholarship attracted more than 150 donors with individual contributions ranging from $10 to $500.

Javed will receive a posthumous bachelor of journalism degree at Ryerson convocation in 2020, when she would have graduated.

