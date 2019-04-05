A booth at the Ryerson Farmers Market selling food products from the Ryerson Urban Farm. (Photo courtesy of Ryerson Urban Farm)

Ryerson’s annual outdoor farmers market is moving indoors this year due to construction closing Gould Street.



Vendors will set up stands of local produce and prepared foods inside the Podium Building beside the Hub cafeteria starting next month.



Community members will also have more chances to shop the market as it moves from being set up once a week to three times a week.

“The market is a really nice place for a campus community to connect in a formal way — a lot of staff and students come down for lunch and get to network,” Arlene Throness, manager of Ryerson’s Urban Farm, told the Ryersonian.



“The campus is going to miss having that space (outdoors).”



But the good news, Throness said, is that when the construction is complete, Gould Street will be more pedestrian friendly.



The university fenced off Gould Street, the Nelson Mandela Walk and a section of Victoria Street last week so the Campus Core Revitalization project could get underway.



Construction for the project, which is paving the way for the Campus Public Realm Plan, is expected to end by 2020.



It will make the temporary pedestrian-only zone on Gould Street permanent, raise the street and modernize outdoor infrastructure on campus, according to Ryerson’s website.



The project is being funded, in part, by the city, which made a $7-million contribution.



Throness said this year’s farmers market will run May 20 until Oct. 14.



It will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

