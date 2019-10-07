Green Party announces plans to make post-secondary education free

Elizabeth May promised free tuition for students

Elizabeth May (left) spoke at the Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation about plans for students. She is pictured with Annamie Paul, the Green Party candidate for Toronto Centre (right).

Green party Leader Elizabeth May announced Tuesday Oct. 1 her party’s plans for free post-secondary education.

“The Green party is very clear on education at the post-secondary level, like [how] kindergarten to [Grade] 12 should be free,” May said. “We can do it. We can afford it.”

The plans are part of the $10-billion investment the party is allocating towards post-secondary education and trade school support.

She spoke during a campaign stop at the Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation.

“Putting $10 billion into the investment, so the universities and colleges can continue to be flourishing, keep the lights on and not be feeling so pinched for every penny,” May said.

The Green party also promises to forgive the federal portion of existing student debts.

Speaking to the Ryersonian, May also addressed the education cuts made this year by the government of Premier Doug Ford. The Ontario government has cut student grants and loans have increased, causing students to protest across the province.

“It’s probably too late to get an education for the premier,” May told the Ryersonian. She added that she sees free tuition as a “sensible” policy that can be implemented whether the provinces agree or not. But “ideally,” they would do it together.

“So, here’s the incentive for the premier. Let’s imagine a hypothetical premier who doesn’t care about education or social justice. Imagine a premier like that if you will. I can’t think of one off hand,” May said. “What they would find interesting about the approach [is] how much money can they save provincially.”

May said there are major cost savings for the provinces, based on the measures of the Green party’s platform

Ryerson students can vote on campus from Oct. 5-9. The elections will take place on Oct. 21.