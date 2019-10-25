Half say yes to fees

Data obtained by the Ryersonian shows rate of students who opted in for ancillary fees following Student Choice Initiative

(Left) Xolisa jerome, live music director, and (right) Elissa Matthews, program director, of CJRU 1280AM. The campus radio station is supported by ancillary fees, which is 43.3 per cent of students opted to support this year. (Julianna Perkins/Ryersonian)

Full-time Ryerson students are more willing to pay fees to support the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) and Canadian Federation of Students than they are to financially support the campus radio station and the student-funded newspaper.

Given a choice of what extra fees they are willing to pay alongside their tuition, the majority of students also supported the student societies that exist in each faculty.

This is the first year students were given a choice to opt out of certain ancillary fees that, previously, they were required to pay. The Ontario provincial government announced changes to post-secondary tuition and funding earlier this year, including the Student Choice Initiative.

Ryerson this week released the results of the students’ opt-in or opt-out choices.

According to the data, 60.4 per cent of full-time students opted in for the RSU and 50.2 per cent for the CFS. However, CJRU Radio Ryerson (at 43.3 per cent) and the Eyeopener newspaper (at 44.4 per cent) were supported by less than half of tuition-paying students. The WUSC Student Refugee Program, which provides funds to refugees so they can study in Canada, was also supported by just less than half (48.8 per cent) of students.

Among faculty student societies, the Architectural Sciences Society was supported by the most students, at 79 per cent. Almost three-quarters (74.2 per cent) of students supported the Ryerson Communication and Design society. The Ryerson Liberal Arts Society received the least support, at 62.8 per cent.

Students made their choices on RAMSS. According to the “Update Opt-Out Selections” page there, opting out of some, or all, of the fees could mean students would be refused those services.

The decisions students made will also apply to their future years in their academic programs. However, they can make changes during the adjustment period each term. The upcoming course adjustment period for next semester will be from Dec. 27 to Jan. 24.

Fees varied for each service. The fee for the RSU, for example, is $24.44 annually, while the fee for supporting the Eyeopener is $5.65 annually.