Here are five ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Toronto this year

Between pub crawls and parades, this list has something for everyone.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, Mar. 15 and begins at noon. (Courtesy Lord of the Wings/Creative Commons)

St. Patrick’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. Meaning inevitably the question arises: When do you celebrate? The weekend before, or on the day it actually falls on?

On one hand, can you really celebrate a holiday on any other day than the day itself? Would you celebrate Halloween on any day besides Oct. 31? Maybe, but unlike ILoveMakonnen and Drake, not all students have the luxury of throwing school responsibilities out the window to have the “club go up on a Tuesday.”

Here are five different events happening in Toronto for St. Patrick’s Day both before, after and on the 17th, so you can have the luck of the Irish without jeopardizing your academic career.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What better way to get into the festive spirit than with parades? And the best part is they’re free and open to all ages. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, Mar. 15 and begins at noon. The parade will start on the corner of Queen’s Park and Bloor St. West, makes its way east on Bloor, and ends near Nathan Phillips Square.

Go to an Irish Pub

Two words: green beer. Half the fun of St. Patrick’s Day is going to an Irish pub and shamelessly enjoying pints and pub food. Grace O’Malley’s is famous for its green beer on the holiday and Belfast Love is also hosting events Mar. 14 and Mar. 17.

Attend a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl

Toronto has various pub crawls throughout the year. For only $10, you can get access to four different bars, including Grace O’Malley’s, Crocodile Rock, bar244 and The Pint. In case you’ve never been to a pub crawl before and don’t know the concept, the crawl starts with one club and from there, a different bar opens each hour that you can attend. If you’re enjoying a club and don’t want to leave after an hour, no worries — you can stay as long as you want. The crawl starts at 7 p.m. at Grace O’Malley’s and finishes at The Pint.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Fiction

If you want to party and dance with your friends this St. Patrick’s Day, but are not of age, fear not. Fiction nightclub is hosting an event Tuesday, Mar. 17 and is open to people aged 18+. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 before they sell out, with regular tickets being sold for $20.

Irish Block Party

Toronto Irish pub Dublin Calling is putting on an Irish Block Party on Saturday, Mar. 14. The building is home to three of Toronto’s bars, including Rockin’ Horse and The Porch Rooftop. Tickets include access to all three bars. General admission tickets can be purchased for $14.50.