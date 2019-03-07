After a month-long delay, campaigns are officially underway for the 2019-2020 Ryerson Students’ Union elections, and the union has released the candidate list for all executive committee, faculty, graduate and international student representative positions.
Nomination forms were due on Monday this week, and the campaigning period will run until March 11.
This year’s slates are Inspire, Condor, Refresh and the Rhino Party. Most notably absent from this list is Elevate, who won a split slate election with Spark in 2017 and various faculty positions in 2018.
The Ryerson student body will be able to vote online from March 12 to 14.
Here are your candidates.
Executive Committee Candidates
The executive committee is in charge of day-to-day operations of the RSU and represents students on campus, provincially and federally.
President
Adam Asmar — Inspire
Alex Dihn — Candor
Vanessa Henry — Refresh
Daniyal Patricio — Rhino Party
Vice-President Education
Kwaku Agyemang — Refresh
Jonathan Bradley — Rhino Party
James Fotak — Inspire
Vice-President Equity
Emily Gioskos — Rhino Party
Naja Pereira — Refresh
Jarrett Stoll — Inspire
Vice-President Marketing
Victoria Anderson-Gardner — Refresh
Vihaan Pereira — Candor
Abeer Tahir — Rhino Party
Vice-President Operations
Angelina George — Rhino Party
Augustine Onuh — Refresh
Charmaine Reid — Inspire
Vice-President Student Life & Events
Zaima Aurony — Inspire
Sebastian Saavedra Vidal — Candor
Rafay Syed — Rhino Party
Joshua Wiggins — Refresh
BOARD OF DIRECTORS-FACULTY REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES
The board of directors manages the affairs of the RSU and maintains committees meant to carry out the functions of the RSU.
Arts (4 Positions)
Abir Dabbour — Inspire
Vinessa-Marie Hardy — Refresh
Maxwell Irwin — Refresh
Erica Leon — Inspire
Raquel Margulies — Inspire
Amruta Nikte — Inspire
Zalak Patel — Candor
Chris Randall — Refresh
Megha Saha — Candor
Ilham Sakina — Rhino Party
Maleha Yasmin — Candor
Community Services (5 Positions)
Haymattie Beer — Refresh
Kealin Bobb — Inspire
Zaynab Dhalla — Refresh
Gyvenska Mathurin — Refresh
Natalie Morrison — Inspire
Naqiyah Motiwala — Inspire
Joel N Kuriakose — Candor
Tadiwa Nekati — Candor
Umer Qureshi — Refresh
Arun Sharma — Candor
Julia Spagnuolo — Candor
Communication & Design (5 Positions)
Jaden Burton — Refresh
Kristoff Edwards — Refresh
Hung Le — Refresh
Noah Levinson — Inspire
Kavin Nguyen — Candor
Hollie Olenik — Refresh
Rachel Struthers — Inspire
Engineering & Architectural Science (5 Positions)
Farooq Arshad — Rhino Party
Flemin Francis — Inspire
Taha Hashemi — Inspire
Umer Jamil — Candor
Omar Kreidie — Inspire
Maryam Marei — Inspire
Mohammed Aadil Mulla — Candor
Gunj Patel — Candor
Science (3 Positions)
Ayan Chhipa — Refresh
Jordan Lanctot — Refresh
Jesse Mahabir — Candor
Mathew Mozaffari — Inspire
Will Murray — Inspire
Parth Patel — Candor
Melania Tryhub — Rhino Party
Stephanie Tryhub — Candor
Ted Rogers School Of Management (7 Positions)
Brian Baum — Independent
Jaspreet Bhangal — Rhino Party
Matthew Fernandes —Refresh
James Hassos — Inspire
Anasofia Heilbron —Refresh
Brandon Hughes— Refresh
Aditi Jani — Candor
Sarah Jeevanayagam — Rhino Party
Carolina Medina — Inspire
Milad Moghaddas — Refresh
Temi Ogboja — Inspire
Nicole Petroff — Refresh
Arif Rahman — Candor
Tania Rasie — Refresh
Siddhanth Satish — Candor
GRADUATE REPRESENTATIVES CANDIDATES
The graduate representatives stand for the specific needs of graduate students.
Chairperson
Angelique Bernabe — Refresh
Deputy Chairperson Education
Amber Grant — Refresh
Deputy Chairperson Finance
Charlotte Ferworn — Refresh
Deputy Chairperson Student Life And Events
Ashwinraj Gnanavel — Candor
Alicia Kassee — Refresh
OTHER POSITION CANDIDATES
International Student Representative
Melissa Salamo — Inspire
For more information go to the RSU website.