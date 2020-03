With Canadians encouraged to partake in social isolation, I wondered what some of the busiest spots in Toronto would look like at midday, and whether anyone would be found roaming. Seeing City Hall, Yonge-Dundas Square and the Eaton Centre all but empty was a strange sight. However, it was an encouraging sign that hopefully we are starting to take this seriously. These photos were taken on March 19.

A man walks through Nathan Phillips Square after leaving City Hall.

A lone walker through Nathan Phillips Square.

The five-way cross at Yonge Dundas Square.

Yonge-Dundas from above, at midday.

The seating area of the food court at 10 Dundas is closed, despite some restaurants remaining open.

A man exits the CF Eaton Centre.

An UBER Eats delivery man enters 10 Dundas to pick up an order.

Two people await the arrival of their friend inside the CF Eaton Centre.

The now-closed ice rink.

A couple uses a self-timer to capture a kiss, alone in the square.

A woman looks out at the melted rink.

The closed down seating area of the 10 Dundas food court.

A group of friends takes a dog for a walk through Nathan Phillips Square.

A single worker wipes down the handrails on the top floor of the CF Eaton Centre.

The Apple store will remain closed ‘indefinitely’, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A woman briskly walks past City Hall.

A man walks through the empty square.

Not even the fountain continues to flow water at the CF Eaton Centre.

All stores are now closed in the CF Eaton Centre.

People wait at the top of the CF Eaton Centre escalators.

A woman poses for a photo in front of the Toronto sign.

A woman rides the escalator down to the main floor of 10 Dundas.

A man walks solo through the centre of the CF Eaton Centre.