Hot water shutdown closes campus coffee kiosk

“A temporary closed sign sits on the counter of Library Kiosk adjacent to Kerr Hall on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Ethan Jakob Craft)”

A scheduled hot water shut-off has shuttered one of Ryerson University’s coffee spots while a piece of critical pipe is replaced on campus today.



At the Ryerson Eats-operated Library Kiosk, which replaced the Tim Hortons location in the bridge between Kerr Hall and the Library, a temporary sign notes that the kiosk will not reopen until Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. as the result of a “scheduled hot water disruption.”



According to a statement posted to Ryerson’s Facilities Management and Development website on Aug. 27, the shutdown is due to the replacement of a steam pipe by Enwave, Ryerson’s main steam supplier. In order to complete the work, which involves an aging section of pipe on Gould Street, the energy company will turn off the university’s steam supply from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.



Citing “routine maintenance,” the statement mentions that students are cautioned that they may encounter limited hot water in campus-wide washrooms and kitchens, as well as showers in the RAC, during the 14-hour shut-off.



To minimize disruption to students, the statement adds, “the work will take place within the construction area that has been fenced off for the Campus Core Revitalization project.”